It's 2025, and the half-off Motorola Razr+ (2023) foldable is a must-buy yet again

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While there are obviously plenty of great foldable devices released in 2024 that you might want to consider for a purchase at the beginning of the new year, probably the greatest value proposition in this ever-expanding market segment right now hails from 2023.

The aptly named Motorola Razr+ (2023) high-ender can be had at the time of this writing at a gargantuan 50 percent discount from an original list price of $999.99, which is presumably an unbeatable albeit not a completely unprecedented deal.

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
$500 off (50%)
$499 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

Buy at Amazon

Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that is evidently nowhere near as fast as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC inside the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, this bad boy is obviously no longer worth anywhere close to a thousand bucks.

That's why it's become pretty normal to see the unlocked Razr Plus (2023) listed at $400 or $450 below its "regular" price in recent months. This $500 discount has also been offered a few times prior to today by Amazon and Motorola itself, but it's still undeniably amazing to be able to save this much money without jumping through any hoops whatsoever after the official completion of the holiday season.

You're clearly looking at a Black Friday-grade promotion here that's unlikely to ever be eclipsed by any major US retailer, especially with the Motorola Razr+ (2023) heading for an inevitable discontinuation after the launch of an improved Razr+ (2024) model around six months back.

Our comprehensive Motorola Razr+ (2023) review praised this device for its large and super-high-quality 6.9 and 3.6-inch displays, as well as an unquestionably stunning design with almost no crease and minimal primary screen bezels. The cameras are... not too bad for that freshly reduced price point, the battery life and charging speeds about as awesome as they could be, and the overall performance not too shabby for a handset about to turn two years old in just a few months.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

