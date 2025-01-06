It's 2025, and the half-off Motorola Razr+ (2023) foldable is a must-buy yet again





The aptly named Motorola Razr+ (2023) high-ender can be had at the time of this writing at a gargantuan 50 percent discount from an original list price of $999.99, which is presumably an unbeatable albeit not a completely unprecedented deal.

Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC inside the likes of Samsung's Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that is evidently nowhere near as fast as theSoC inside the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 , this bad boy is obviously no longer worth anywhere close to a thousand bucks.





Razr Plus (2023) listed at $400 or $450 below its "regular" price in recent months. This $500 discount has also been offered a few times prior to today by Amazon and That's why it's become pretty normal to see the unlocked(2023) listed at $400 or $450 below its "regular" price in recent months. This $500 discount has also been offered a few times prior to today by Amazon and Motorola itself, but it's still undeniably amazing to be able to save this much money without jumping through any hoops whatsoever after the official completion of the holiday season.



You're clearly looking at a Black Friday-grade promotion here that's unlikely to ever be eclipsed by any major US retailer, especially with the Motorola Razr+ (2023) heading for an inevitable discontinuation after the launch of an improved Razr+ (2024) model around six months back.





Our comprehensive Motorola Razr+ (2023) review praised this device for its large and super-high-quality 6.9 and 3.6-inch displays, as well as an unquestionably stunning design with almost no crease and minimal primary screen bezels. The cameras are... not too bad for that freshly reduced price point, the battery life and charging speeds about as awesome as they could be, and the overall performance not too shabby for a handset about to turn two years old in just a few months.