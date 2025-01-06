It's 2025, and the half-off Motorola Razr+ (2023) foldable is a must-buy yet again
While there are obviously plenty of great foldable devices released in 2024 that you might want to consider for a purchase at the beginning of the new year, probably the greatest value proposition in this ever-expanding market segment right now hails from 2023.
The aptly named Motorola Razr+ (2023) high-ender can be had at the time of this writing at a gargantuan 50 percent discount from an original list price of $999.99, which is presumably an unbeatable albeit not a completely unprecedented deal.
Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that is evidently nowhere near as fast as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC inside the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, this bad boy is obviously no longer worth anywhere close to a thousand bucks.
That's why it's become pretty normal to see the unlocked Razr Plus (2023) listed at $400 or $450 below its "regular" price in recent months. This $500 discount has also been offered a few times prior to today by Amazon and Motorola itself, but it's still undeniably amazing to be able to save this much money without jumping through any hoops whatsoever after the official completion of the holiday season.
You're clearly looking at a Black Friday-grade promotion here that's unlikely to ever be eclipsed by any major US retailer, especially with the Motorola Razr+ (2023) heading for an inevitable discontinuation after the launch of an improved Razr+ (2024) model around six months back.
Our comprehensive Motorola Razr+ (2023) review praised this device for its large and super-high-quality 6.9 and 3.6-inch displays, as well as an unquestionably stunning design with almost no crease and minimal primary screen bezels. The cameras are... not too bad for that freshly reduced price point, the battery life and charging speeds about as awesome as they could be, and the overall performance not too shabby for a handset about to turn two years old in just a few months.
