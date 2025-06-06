Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Motorola Razr (2025) vs Razr Ultra (2025): one is a pretty cover, the other is the whole package

Is the new Motorola Razr Ultra worth clamoring for, or does the base model suffice?

Motorola
Video Thumbnail


Intro


It’s happened — Motorola didn’t just step into the flagship arena. It cartwheeled in, planted a foldable flag, and dropped not one, not two, but three Razrs this year. We’ve got the regular Razr (2025), the Razr Plus (2025), and now the absolute beast: the Razr Ultra.

But here’s the real question: if you're looking at Motorola’s foldable lineup, is the Ultra worth the Ultra price tagover the standard Razr? Or is the regular Razr good enough?
Let’s dive in — spec sheets are fine, but how these phones feel, look, and perform in the hand matters more.

Motorola Razr 2025 vs Razr Ultra 2025 differences explained:

Motorola Razr (2025)Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
More compactLarger but not much heavier
3.6-inch external displayLarger 4-inch external display
12 MP ultrawide50 MP ultrawide
Midrange MediaTek Dimensity 7400XCurrent flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip
Vegan leather in different patternsVegan leather and wood options
A smaller 4,500 mAh battery4,700 mAh battery
30W wired charging68W wired charging
15W wireless charging30W wireless charging
Starts at $699 with 256 GB storageStarts at $1,300 with 512 GB storage
8 GB RAM16 GB RAM

6.1
Motorola Razr (2025)
7.4
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
6.5
5.9
4.9
7.8
4.3
6
7
7
3.8
6
7
6
Battery Life
Photo Quality
Video Quality
Charging
Performance Heavy
Performance Light
Display Quality
Design
Wireless Charging
Biometrics
Audio
Software
7.3
6.7
5.4
8.4
8.4
8.5
8.5
8
6
7
8
6
How do we rate?
/
All our scores

Table of Contents:

Design and Display Quality

Same Flip spirit, different flavors


Both Razrs follow the same DNA and come in as elegant lifestyle accessories first. This is due to Motorola always picking fresh colors in partnership with color expert Pantone. But it's not just the hues — Razr and Edge phones come with different stylish finishes on the back, not just the boring old glass. First, Motorola started dressing its phones in vegan leather. Now, the Ultra models also get wood or velvet covers, which is pretty neat!

But even if you go for the base Razr 2025, you will still get a faux leather-covered shell, or stylish latex wrapping. Depending on which color you choose, it'll have different patterns over it.


The Razr (2025) comes in:
  • Pantone Gibraltar Sea (dark blue)
  • Pantone Spring Bud (green)
  • Pantone Lightest Sky (cream)
  • Pantone Parfait Pink (pink)


The Razr Ultra is available in the following colors:
  • Pantone Scarab (black, with a leather/velvet back)
  • Pantone Rio Red
  • Pantone Mountain Trail (wooden back)
  • Pantone Cabaret



Both phones feel pretty nice to handle and open / close. Motorola has been working on that hinge for a while now and it incorporates titanium elements that will hopefully make it last longer. It certainly feels sturdy and both phones open and close with pleasing snaps, and are able to hold the screen open at multiple angles.


You’d expect some trade-offs between models, but this these are quite close. The Razr Ultra has a 7.0-inch internal display with 165 Hz refresh rate, while the regular Razr "settles" for a 6.9-inch panel at 120 Hz. OLED panels, of course, with a few different color profiles to pick from — from natural and grounded, to punchy, vibrant and saturated.

Display Measurements:




Brightness? The Ultra edges ahead slightly with 2,400-ish nits at 20% APL vs the Razr’s ~2,100. A 20% APL test measures a more "realistic" scenario for smartphone usage and those numbers here mean that these look excellent outdoors. Too bright to be outshone! But, if peak brightness is what interests you — the Razr 2025 specs say 3,000 nits peak, the Razr Ultra 2025 goes up to 4,500! (Peak brightness only measures a small portion of the screen for limited time)

A minimum of 2 nits is not an excellent bedside reader, and 2.4 is slightly worse. These won't be poking your eyes out per se, but you will probably avoid using them when the lights are off.

Then there’s the cover screen. The Ultra’s 4-inch external display is a whole productivity panel compared to the 3.6-inch one on the regular Razr. It looks better, too, with the entire upper shell of the Ultra housing a screen, instead of having a thick-ish bezel. Still, both are usable in the typical Motorola style — there are useful widgets to be found here, but you can launch full apps if you so desire. Android will re-scale them to fit (most of the time).

The fingerprint scanners on both phones are located in the power button — they work lightning fast on both, even if it's not the most optimal positioning.

Performance and Software

All-in vs. good enough



Here’s where things get spicy. The Razr Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite, backed by a hefty 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB storage out of the box.

The regular Razr? Well, it cuts some corners and ends up with the far less powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400X, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage.

Daily use? Both are OK, though if you engage with the AI more often, the Snapdragon definitely feels faster — of course. Once you start gaming, video editing, or multitasking like a maniac, the Ultra’s extra horsepower becomes very real. The Motorola Razr 2025 is only here as your daily communicator, not the pocket computer experience.

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Motorola Razr(2025)1083
Motorola Razr Ultra(2025)2847
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Motorola Razr(2025)3037
Motorola Razr Ultra(2025)8612
View all


And yeah, if you ever doubted it, the CPU benchmarks show that the Razr Ultra is up to 3 times faster — barely any surprise there. While the regular Razr's score looks quite bad in comparison, we do emphasize that it runs daily tasks just fine.

GPU Performance


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Motorola Razr(2025)1030
Motorola Razr Ultra(2025)5910
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Motorola Razr(2025)1026
Motorola Razr Ultra(2025)3787
View all

In the graphics department, the Ultra is three to five times better — depending on whether it's throttling or not. Considering it's a clamshell smartphone, we do find its thermals to be doing a pretty decent job at keeping it productive!

Camera

Not just megapixels, but meaning


Motorola gave both Razrs a 50 MP main camera, but the Ultra doubles down with a 50 MP ultrawide, while the regular Razr gets… a 13 MP secondary sensor. It's also worth noting that these 50 MP main cameras are not the same — the Ultra's sensor is bigger than the one in the vanilla Razr, and you will spot that in the samples below.

On the front, the Razr Ultra triples down with yet another 50 MP camera, while the Razr (2025) has the still respectable 32 MP resolution for selfies. All that's left is to see how they do!

PhoneArena Camera Score:


Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Motorola Razr (2025) 125 132 70 20 23 19
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 134 144 76 20 26 21
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Motorola Razr (2025) 125 118 63 20 23 12
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 134 125 65 19 27 15
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page


As can be seen from our camera score, that main camera makes quite the difference. Despite both being 50 MP, the base Razr fell short with more oversharpening and artifacts. Both ultra-wide cameras scored about the same, despite their vast differences in hardware. And both phones don't do well with zooming, though with different issues. Let's look at the samples:

Main Camera




Both cameras deal well with wide dynamics, but the Ultra does allow itself to amp up highlights just a bit more. Color reproduction from both is pretty down to earth and pleasant, with just a tinge of saturation to make that photo shareable on social media. However, when it comes to detail, the Ultra definitely takes it — fine details are visible, but soft and natural. Whereas the 50 MP snapper of the Razr (2025) presents a lot of oversharpening, even in the perfect lit conditions.

Zoom Quality




These phones don't have dedicated zoom cameras, so any magnification they give you is a digital crop-in. The Razr Ultra tops out at 30x, but you won't be using it — it's pretty degraded at that point. The Razr (2025) maxes out at 10x, and it's very fuzzy there, too. At 2x (the samples above), they are both quite usable. Though, the base Razr's tendency to oversharpen is amplified, while the Ultra photo still looks good.

Here's a comparison at 10x:


As mentioned at the start of the camera section, their zooms are bad for different reasons. The base Razr has a lot of noise. The Razr Ultra photo looks "cleaner" at first glance because it applies a ton of noise reduction. As a result, the image becomes washed-out, painting-like. We won't be knocking these a lot — they are not zoom camera phones and not marketed as such.

Ultra-wide Camera




The ultra-wide camera of the Ultra presents a bit more neon-y colors in the skies but definitely has a much better dynamic range and slightly better details. The ultra-wide of the Razr (2025) has more natural colors, but is darker, crushes shadows, and it shows a lot more HDR bloom than the one on the Razr Ultra does.

Selfies




The selfie camera of the Razr (2025) is a bit too warm, a bit too red, and a bit too soft. Not bad in general, but when compared side-by-side, the Razr Ultra selfie looks more realistic and sharper.

More Camera Samples




Video Quality


Video Thumbnail


The video quality of the Razr Ultra is hands-down just better. Colors are more realistic, details are slightly sharper, the stabilization is more... stable, and the microphone does a better job at noise reduction. The Razr (2025) video, in comparison, looks murky, the grass is a bit too saturated, the sky is a weird dark hue, and its microphone is noisier. It's still usable, but loses in this side-by-side.

Battery Life and Charging

Ultra lives up to its name



The Motorola Razr Ultra has a slightly bigger body, which allows it to fit a slightly bigger battery — 4,700 mAh. That's not a huge difference from the 4,500 mAh cell of the base Razr (2025), however there's another factor to consider — the processors. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is built on a 3 nm process, which is more energy-efficient than the 4 nm process of the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X.

But then again, the Dimensity should require less power, since it's not as big of a monster. So, we went into our tests with curiosity:

PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Motorola Razr (2025)
4500 mAh
 6h 29min 15h 48min 9h 27min 7h 37min
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
4700 mAh
 7h 17min 23h 51min 6h 16min 10h 21min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Motorola Razr (2025)
4500 mAh
 0h 55min Untested 60% Untested
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
4700 mAh
 0h 43min Untested 80% Untested
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


With a massive 24 hour endurance in our browsing test, the Razr Ultra shows that it can comfortably be a 2-day phone with casual use. Curiously, it fell behind in the video streaming test, where it should've scored another easy win. But then, at the gaming test, it lasted 3 hours longer than the base Razr, showing that even though that Snapdragon is a fire breather, the Ultra still makes good use of the energy it has on hand.

The Razr Ultra is also a bit faster to charge — 30 minutes on a 68 W charger got us up to 80%! The Razr (2025) supports 30 W charging and only got up to 60% in the same time frame. Still respectable and can get you out of a pickle if you forgot to charge.

Audio Quality and Haptics


The speakers of the Razr (2025) noticeably lack depth and bass, and they have a pronounced mid hump. So, videos with speech will come through, but you won't enjoy the soundtracks. Its vibration is not a click, but a tight buzz — still pretty satisfying, just noticebly different from flagships.

The Ultra, on the other hand, has surprisingly boomy speakers which put a smile on our face. Not to the level of an iPhone Pro Max or Galaxy Ultra, but definitely more usable. The haptic motor here is a click — quick, pronounced, and satisfying.

Specs Comparison


With all that out of the way, here's a quick rundown of the Motorola Razr (2025) vs Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) specs:

Motorola
Razr (2025)		Motorola
Razr Ultra (2025)
Size and Weight
Open: 74 x 171.3 x 7.25 mm
Closed: 74 x 88.1 x 15.9 mm
188gr		Size and Weight
Open: 73.99 x 171.48 x 7.19mm
Closed: 73.99 x 88.12 x 15.69mm
199g
Display
Main: 6.9" Foldable AMOLED
up to 3,000 nits

External: 3.6" pOLED
up to 1,500 nits brightness		Display
Main: 7" Foldable AMOLED
up 4,500 nits brightness

External: 4" pOLED
up to 3,000 nits brightness
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7400X		Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite
Cameras
50MP main, f/1.7
13MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

32MP front		Cameras
50MP main, f/1.8
50MP ultra, f/2.0

50MP front
Battery Size
4,500 mAh		Battery Size
4,700 mAh
Charging Speeds
30W wired
15W wireless		Charging Speeds
68W wired
30W wireless
Prices:
$700 for 8/256GB		Prices
$1,300 for 16/512GB

Which one should you buy?



If you just want a good foldable phone, that looks nice, gets the basics right, and isn't a gaming machine or a multitasker's pocket computer — the regular Razr (2025) is a solid pick. It's cheaper, lighter, its camera is decent, and it's still fast enough for most users.

But if you want the best flip phone Motorola has ever made — no compromises, no “if onlys” — the Razr Ultra (2025) is worth the splurge. Bigger, faster, sharper, bolder.
You get what you pay for — and in this case, what you pay for a pretty good camera, better speakers, a prettier external display, more premium finishes, and very fast performance.

Verdict:
  • Razr (2025) — For the everyday flip lover.
  • Razr Ultra (2025) — For the enthusiast who wants it all.


https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev
