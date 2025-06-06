Motorola Razr (2025) vs Razr Ultra (2025): one is a pretty cover, the other is the whole package



But here’s the real question: if you're looking at Motorola’s foldable lineup, is the Ultra worth the Ultra price tagover the standard Razr? Or is the regular Razr good enough?

Let’s dive in — spec sheets are fine, but how these phones feel, look, and perform in the hand matters more.

Motorola Razr 2025 vs Razr Ultra 2025 differences explained:









Design and Display Quality

Same Flip spirit, different flavors









Both Razrs follow the same DNA and come in as elegant lifestyle accessories first. This is due to Motorola always picking fresh colors in partnership with color expert Pantone. But it's not just the hues — Razr and Edge phones come with different stylish finishes on the back, not just the boring old glass. First, Motorola started dressing its phones in vegan leather. Now, the Ultra models also get wood or velvet covers, which is pretty neat!





But even if you go for the base Razr 2025, you will still get a faux leather-covered shell, or stylish latex wrapping. Depending on which color you choose, it'll have different patterns over it.











Pantone Gibraltar Sea (dark blue)

Pantone Spring Bud (green)

Pantone Lightest Sky (cream)

Pantone Parfait Pink (pink) The Razr (2025) comes in:











Pantone Scarab (black, with a leather/velvet back)

Pantone Rio Red

Pantone Mountain Trail (wooden back)

Pantone Cabaret The Razr Ultra is available in the following colors:









Both phones feel pretty nice to handle and open / close. Motorola has been working on that hinge for a while now and it incorporates titanium elements that will hopefully make it last longer. It certainly feels sturdy and both phones open and close with pleasing snaps, and are able to hold the screen open at multiple angles.



Both phones feel pretty nice to handle and open / close. Motorola has been working on that hinge for a while now and it incorporates titanium elements that will hopefully make it last longer. It certainly feels sturdy and both phones open and close with pleasing snaps, and are able to hold the screen open at multiple angles.



You’d expect some trade-offs between models, but this these are quite close. The Razr Ultra has a 7.0-inch internal display with 165 Hz refresh rate, while the regular Razr "settles" for a 6.9-inch panel at 120 Hz. OLED panels, of course, with a few different color profiles to pick from — from natural and grounded, to punchy, vibrant and saturated.





Display Measurements:







Brightness? The Ultra edges ahead slightly with 2,400-ish nits at 20% APL vs the Razr’s ~2,100. A 20% APL test measures a more "realistic" scenario for smartphone usage and those numbers here mean that these look excellent outdoors. Too bright to be outshone! But, if peak brightness is what interests you — the Razr 2025 specs say 3,000 nits peak, the Razr Ultra 2025 goes up to 4,500! (Peak brightness only measures a small portion of the screen for limited time)

A minimum of 2 nits is not an excellent bedside reader, and 2.4 is slightly worse. These won't be poking your eyes out per se, but you will probably avoid using them when the lights are off.





Then there’s the cover screen. The Ultra’s 4-inch external display is a whole productivity panel compared to the 3.6-inch one on the regular Razr. It looks better, too, with the entire upper shell of the Ultra housing a screen, instead of having a thick-ish bezel. Still, both are usable in the typical Motorola style — there are useful widgets to be found here, but you can launch full apps if you so desire. Android will re-scale them to fit (most of the time).





The fingerprint scanners on both phones are located in the power button — they work lightning fast on both, even if it's not the most optimal positioning.





Performance and Software

All-in vs. good enough









Here's where things get spicy. The Razr Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite, backed by a hefty 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB storage out of the box.



The regular Razr? Well, it cuts some corners and ends up with the far less powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400X, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage.



Daily use? Both are OK, though if you engage with the AI more often, the Snapdragon definitely feels faster — of course. Once you start gaming, video editing, or multitasking like a maniac, the Ultra’s extra horsepower becomes very real. The Motorola Razr 2025 is only here as your daily communicator, not the pocket computer experience.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Motorola Razr(2025) 1083 Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 2847 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Motorola Razr(2025) 3037 Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 8612 View all





And yeah, if you ever doubted it, the CPU benchmarks show that the Razr Ultra is up to 3 times faster — barely any surprise there. While the regular Razr's score looks quite bad in comparison, we do emphasize that it runs daily tasks just fine.



GPU Performance

3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Motorola Razr(2025) 1030 Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 5910 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Motorola Razr(2025) 1026 Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 3787 View all





In the graphics department, the Ultra is three to five times better — depending on whether it's throttling or not. Considering it's a clamshell smartphone, we do find its thermals to be doing a pretty decent job at keeping it productive!



Camera Not just megapixels, but meaning



Motorola gave both Razrs a 50 MP main camera, but the Ultra doubles down with a 50 MP ultrawide, while the regular Razr gets… a 13 MP secondary sensor. It's also worth noting that these 50 MP main cameras are not the same — the Ultra's sensor is bigger than the one in the vanilla Razr, and you will spot that in the samples below.

PhoneArena Camera Score:

Photo Video Phone Camera

Score Photo

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Motorola Razr (2025) 125 132 70 20 23 19 Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 134 144 76 20 26 21 Phone Camera

Score Video

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Motorola Razr (2025) 125 118 63 20 23 12 Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 134 125 65 19 27 15 Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page



As can be seen from our camera score, that main camera makes quite the difference. Despite both being 50 MP, the base Razr fell short with more oversharpening and artifacts. Both ultra-wide cameras scored about the same, despite their vast differences in hardware. And both phones don't do well with zooming, though with different issues. Let's look at the samples:



Main Camera

< Razr (2025) Razr Ultra >



Both cameras deal well with wide dynamics, but the Ultra does allow itself to amp up highlights just a bit more. Color reproduction from both is pretty down to earth and pleasant, with just a tinge of saturation to make that photo shareable on social media. However, when it comes to detail, the Ultra definitely takes it — fine details are visible, but soft and natural. Whereas the 50 MP snapper of the Razr (2025) presents a lot of oversharpening, even in the perfect lit conditions.



Zoom Quality

< Razr (2025) Razr Ultra >



These phones don't have dedicated zoom cameras, so any magnification they give you is a digital crop-in. The Razr Ultra tops out at 30x, but you won't be using it — it's pretty degraded at that point. The Razr (2025) maxes out at 10x, and it's very fuzzy there, too. At 2x (the samples above), they are both quite usable. Though, the base Razr's tendency to oversharpen is amplified, while the Ultra photo still looks good.

Here's a comparison at 10x:

Here's a comparison at 10x:

< Razr (2025) Razr Ultra >

As mentioned at the start of the camera section, their zooms are bad for different reasons. The base Razr has a lot of noise. The Razr Ultra photo looks "cleaner" at first glance because it applies a ton of noise reduction. As a result, the image becomes washed-out, painting-like. We won't be knocking these a lot — they are not zoom camera phones and not marketed as such.

Ultra-wide Camera

< Razr (2025) Razr Ultra >



The ultra-wide camera of the Ultra presents a bit more neon-y colors in the skies but definitely has a much better dynamic range and slightly better details. The ultra-wide of the Razr (2025) has more natural colors, but is darker, crushes shadows, and it shows a lot more HDR bloom than the one on the Razr Ultra does.



Selfies

< Razr (2025) Razr Ultra >



The selfie camera of the Razr (2025) is a bit too warm, a bit too red, and a bit too soft. Not bad in general, but when compared side-by-side, the Razr Ultra selfie looks more realistic and sharper.



More Camera Samples





Video Quality





Video Quality

The video quality of the Razr Ultra is hands-down just better. Colors are more realistic, details are slightly sharper, the stabilization is more... stable, and the microphone does a better job at noise reduction. The Razr (2025) video, in comparison, looks murky, the grass is a bit too saturated, the sky is a weird dark hue, and its microphone is noisier. It's still usable, but loses in this side-by-side.

Battery Life and Charging Ultra lives up to its name







The Motorola Razr Ultra has a slightly bigger body, which allows it to fit a slightly bigger battery — 4,700 mAh. That's not a huge difference from the 4,500 mAh cell of the base Razr (2025), however there's another factor to consider — the processors. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is built on a 3 nm process, which is more energy-efficient than the 4 nm process of the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X.









PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Motorola Razr (2025) 4500 mAh 6h 29min 15h 48min 9h 27min 7h 37min Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 4700 mAh 7h 17min 23h 51min 6h 16min 10h 21min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Motorola Razr (2025) 4500 mAh 0h 55min Untested 60% Untested Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 4700 mAh 0h 43min Untested 80% Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



But then again, the Dimensity should require less power, since it's not as big of a monster. So, we went into our tests with curiosity:

With a massive 24 hour endurance in our browsing test, the Razr Ultra shows that it can comfortably be a 2-day phone with casual use. Curiously, it fell behind in the video streaming test, where it should've scored another easy win. But then, at the gaming test, it lasted 3 hours longer than the base Razr, showing that even though that Snapdragon is a fire breather, the Ultra still makes good use of the energy it has on hand.





The Razr Ultra is also a bit faster to charge — 30 minutes on a 68 W charger got us up to 80%! The Razr (2025) supports 30 W charging and only got up to 60% in the same time frame. Still respectable and can get you out of a pickle if you forgot to charge.





Audio Quality and Haptics





The speakers of the Razr (2025) noticeably lack depth and bass, and they have a pronounced mid hump. So, videos with speech will come through, but you won't enjoy the soundtracks. Its vibration is not a click, but a tight buzz — still pretty satisfying, just noticebly different from flagships.





The Ultra, on the other hand, has surprisingly boomy speakers which put a smile on our face. Not to the level of an iPhone Pro Max or Galaxy Ultra, but definitely more usable. The haptic motor here is a click — quick, pronounced, and satisfying.





