Affordable and fancy, the Motorola Razr (2024) is hard to resist at Amazon's current discount
Foldable phones may be fancy and attention-grabbing, but they are far from budget-friendly. That's why the regular Motorola Razr (2024) is so special, as it allows you to live the foldable lifestyle without breaking the bank.
True, with a usual price of about $700, it's not cheap by any means. But it’s still way cheaper than other foldables out there. Furthermore, find it at a hefty discount and this bad boy becomes an even better value.
We're happy to report that Amazon is currently offering a lovely $100 discount on Motorola's latest affordable Razr. Thanks to this price cut, you can get a unit for less than $600. Sadly, this isn't the huge $251 discount the Spritz Orange color option had a few weeks ago. Nonetheless, $100 off on already more pocket-friendly foldables is a great discount that you should not miss out on.
True, the Razr (2024) doesn't pack an insane amount of firepower like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or even the Razr+ (2024). However, its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to handle day-to-day tasks without even breaking a sweat. Furthermore, the phone feels fast and responsive, and we didn't notice any stutters during our dedicated review.
Another highlight of this gem is its battery life. Even with a small 4,200 mAh power cell, it lasts a day and a half with regular use. Plus, it supports 30W charging, so it can fill its tank in just an hour.
This bad boy also features a 50 MP main unit, a 13 MP ultrawide snapper on its cover, and a 32 MP camera for selfies. The photos are pretty solid, but it can't compete with the best camera phones out there. After all, foldables don't usually excel in the camera department, and this is a more affordable option, so we can't expect too much from its cameras. When it comes to video, though, it can record in 4K at 30 fps.
As you can see, the Motorola Razr (2024) is a solid choice, especially at $100 off. So, don't wait; save today!
