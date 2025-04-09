Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is a no-brainer at a colossal $700 discount on Best Buy

Are you a flip phone fan looking for your next device? The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is the one to get right now. Granted, this isn't the latest flip option by Motorola, but it's now available at an irresistible price, with Best Buy giving you a gigantic $700 discount on its original $999.99 price.

Save $700 on the Motorola Razr+ (2023)

$299 99
$999 99
$700 off (70%)
Best Buy just made the Motorola Razr+ (2023) a no-brainer with its latest discount. The model in Infinite Black is currently available for a whopping $700 off, making it a top flip option you shouldn't neglect. Don't miss out on Best Buy's exclusive promo.
Buy at BestBuy

There's no catch here — you don't need to sign carrier contracts or trade in an older device to get that huge price cut. You get the deal on a fully unlocked premium Razr+ model, which is a no-brainer at its current price of just $299.99. Even better, neither Amazon nor the official store can compete with this eye-popping 70% discount, so you should definitely check it out while it lasts.

While the newer Motorola Razr+ (2024) is more stylish with its vivid colors and larger cover display, this Android phone remains a solid choice for flip phone fans. It features a 3.6-inch display and a 6.9-inch main touchscreen. With OLED technology on both displays and a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, the handset provides stunning visuals.

Inside, you've got a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which breezes through everyday tasks. Performance is spot-on here, though the newer Razr+ (2024) provides more horsepower. As for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6, it's an absolute beast on that front.

What about the camera? Well, this Motorola phone isn't exactly a camera champion. As the photo samples in our Motorola Razr+ (2023) review show, the device captures vibrant colors and a good amount of detail. Still, if supreme photo quality is your top priority, you might be better off with one of the best camera phones instead.

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) has a better-looking successor, no doubt, but it simply must be on your radar at its current asking price. If you like what it has to offer, hurry up and get one for $299.99 instead of $999.99 with Best Buy's unmissable offer!
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Loading Comments...

