Blockbuster deal slashes Motorola Razr (2023) price by $200 AND adds in free Bose earbuds





One such deal is available again on Motorola 's official US website for a special event dubbed the "Moto Fest Sale", only this time around there's a twist that makes the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1-powered handset more attractive than ever before. Specifically, you can purchase not just the foldable itself for $499.99 for a limited time, but a premium pair of Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds as well.

Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds Included $480 off (49%) Gift $499 99 $979 98 Buy at Motorola





Those ultra-high-end noise-cancelling buds are typically priced at $280 by themselves, and while you can easily slash a cool 80 bucks off at the likes of Amazon and Best Buy, scoring a deeper discount than that is pretty much impossible.









We're talking a massive 6.9-inch primary P-OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate technology, a decent (at the very least) 1.5-inch secondary screen, respectable 8GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a hefty 4,200mAh battery supporting blazing fast 30W charging speeds, and a 64MP primary rear-facing camera that's somehow better than the main snapper found on the back of the Razr+ (2023).



Our experience testing this now surprisingly affordable foldable for our in-depth review last year finished with a lot of positive real-world impressions, mind you, which further highlights the incredible value delivered by today's 2-for-1 phone + earbuds bundle.





To maximize your savings, make sure you get the Motorola Razr (2023) in a Vanilla Cream, Cherry Blossom, or Summer Lilac hue, with the Sage Green colorway still available at its normal price of $699.99 for some reason.