Blockbuster deal slashes Motorola Razr (2023) price by $200 AND adds in free Bose earbuds

One such deal is available again on One such deal is available again on Motorola 's official US website for a special event dubbed the "Moto Fest Sale", only this time around there's a twist that makes the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1-powered handset more attractive than ever before. Specifically, you can purchase not just the foldable itself for $499.99 for a limited time, but a premium pair of Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds as well.

Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds Included $480 off (49%) Gift $499 99 $979 98 Buy at Motorola





Those ultra-high-end noise-cancelling buds are typically priced at $280 by themselves, and while you can easily slash a cool 80 bucks off at the likes of Amazon and Best Buy, scoring a deeper discount than that is pretty much impossible.









We're talking a massive 6.9-inch primary P-OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate technology, a decent (at the very least) 1.5-inch secondary screen, respectable 8GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a hefty 4,200mAh battery supporting blazing fast 30W charging speeds, and a 64MP primary rear-facing camera that's somehow better than the main snapper found on the back of the Razr+ (2023).



Our experience testing this now surprisingly affordable foldable for our in-depth review last year finished with a lot of positive real-world impressions, mind you, which further highlights the incredible value delivered by today's 2-for-1 phone + earbuds bundle.





To maximize your savings, make sure you get the Motorola Razr (2023) in a Vanilla Cream, Cherry Blossom, or Summer Lilac hue, with the Sage Green colorway still available at its normal price of $699.99 for some reason.

Regularly priced at $699.99 and commercially released less than a year ago, the Motorola Razr (2023) is far from the most expensive foldable device in the US. But that's not stopping the flip phone's manufacturer and major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy from selling this bad boy at a nice $200 discount more often than not these days.