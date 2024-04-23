Up Next:
Blockbuster deal slashes Motorola Razr (2023) price by $200 AND adds in free Bose earbuds
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Regularly priced at $699.99 and commercially released less than a year ago, the Motorola Razr (2023) is far from the most expensive foldable device in the US. But that's not stopping the flip phone's manufacturer and major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy from selling this bad boy at a nice $200 discount more often than not these days.
One such deal is available again on Motorola's official US website for a special event dubbed the "Moto Fest Sale", only this time around there's a twist that makes the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1-powered handset more attractive than ever before. Specifically, you can purchase not just the foldable itself for $499.99 for a limited time, but a premium pair of Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds as well.
Those ultra-high-end noise-cancelling buds are typically priced at $280 by themselves, and while you can easily slash a cool 80 bucks off at the likes of Amazon and Best Buy, scoring a deeper discount than that is pretty much impossible.
This $500 bundle is simply unbeatable in terms of value, pairing one of the best foldable phones out there with possibly thegreatest wireless earbuds in the world. Granted, the "standard" Razr (2023) is not quite as powerful as the Razr Plus, let alone Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5, but its specifications are undeniably amazing for that heavily reduced price point.
We're talking a massive 6.9-inch primary P-OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate technology, a decent (at the very least) 1.5-inch secondary screen, respectable 8GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a hefty 4,200mAh battery supporting blazing fast 30W charging speeds, and a 64MP primary rear-facing camera that's somehow better than the main snapper found on the back of the Razr+ (2023).
Recommended Stories
Our experience testing this now surprisingly affordable foldable for our in-depth review last year finished with a lot of positive real-world impressions, mind you, which further highlights the incredible value delivered by today's 2-for-1 phone + earbuds bundle.
To maximize your savings, make sure you get the Motorola Razr (2023) in a Vanilla Cream, Cherry Blossom, or Summer Lilac hue, with the Sage Green colorway still available at its normal price of $699.99 for some reason.
Recommended Stories
23 Apr, 2024Blockbuster deal slashes Motorola Razr (2023) price by $200 AND adds in free Bose earbuds Incredible Motorola deal bundles the deeply discounted Razr+ foldable with free Bose earbuds
16 Apr, 2024Score free Bose QuietComfort II earbuds by getting the powerful Motorola Razr+ 2023 through this deal
10 Apr, 2024The Motorola Razr 2023 is a true foldable budget delight with that lovely $200 discount on Amazon
02 Apr, 2024The Motorola Razr+ 2023 is heavily discounted at Motorola and Amazon once again
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: