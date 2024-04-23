Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Blockbuster deal slashes Motorola Razr (2023) price by $200 AND adds in free Bose earbuds

By
0comments
Deals
Regularly priced at $699.99 and commercially released less than a year ago, the Motorola Razr (2023) is far from the most expensive foldable device in the US. But that's not stopping the flip phone's manufacturer and major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy from selling this bad boy at a nice $200 discount more often than not these days. 

One such deal is available again on Motorola's official US website for a special event dubbed the "Moto Fest Sale", only this time around there's a twist that makes the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1-powered handset more attractive than ever before. Specifically, you can purchase not just the foldable itself for $499.99 for a limited time, but a premium pair of Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds as well.

Motorola Razr 2023

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds Included
$480 off (49%) Gift
$499 99
$979 98
Buy at Motorola

Those ultra-high-end noise-cancelling buds are typically priced at $280 by themselves, and while you can easily slash a cool 80 bucks off at the likes of Amazon and Best Buy, scoring a deeper discount than that is pretty much impossible.

This $500 bundle is simply unbeatable in terms of value, pairing one of the best foldable phones out there with possibly thegreatest wireless earbuds in the world. Granted, the "standard" Razr (2023) is not quite as powerful as the Razr Plus, let alone Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5, but its specifications are undeniably amazing for that heavily reduced price point.

We're talking a massive 6.9-inch primary P-OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate technology, a decent (at the very least) 1.5-inch secondary screen, respectable 8GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a hefty 4,200mAh battery supporting blazing fast 30W charging speeds, and a 64MP primary rear-facing camera that's somehow better than the main snapper found on the back of the Razr+ (2023).

Our experience testing this now surprisingly affordable foldable for our in-depth review last year finished with a lot of positive real-world impressions, mind you, which further highlights the incredible value delivered by today's 2-for-1 phone + earbuds bundle. 

To maximize your savings, make sure you get the Motorola Razr (2023) in a Vanilla Cream, Cherry Blossom, or Summer Lilac hue, with the Sage Green colorway still available at its normal price of $699.99 for some reason.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

