Incredible Motorola deal bundles the deeply discounted Razr+ foldable with free Bose earbuds

If you had to choose between an outright smartphone discount and a very valuable gift, what would you be more interested in? That's definitely a hard decision to make, but what if you could have the best of both worlds at the same time? Believe it or not, that's possible right now as far as the Motorola Razr+ (2023) is concerned, which is available at a very special price with an extra deal sweetener also included.
Normally priced at $999.99 by itself, the high-end (ish) flip phone can be currently had from its manufacturer's website for just $699.99 with a complimentary pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II bundled in. Those are unquestionably among the best of the best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2024, regularly fetching $279 by themselves and frequently going for $199 but never less than that.
In short, you're looking at saving a combined $500 (or more) on some tremendously powerful noise-cancelling earbuds and one of the greatest foldable phones out there in your choice of Viva Magenta, Glacier Blue, or Peach Fuzz colorways. Curiously enough, the Infinite Black option is still available at its regular price of $999.99 with free second-gen Bose QC Earbuds included, and we can probably all agree that no coat of paint has ever been worth $300 in the history of mobile phones.
This simply unbeatable new Motorola deal makes the Razr Plus an objectively more attractive value proposition than the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Granted, Samsung's 2023 Android clamshell packs a slightly faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 found inside its direct rival, but said rival impressively sports larger 6.9 and 3.6-inch displays.
Pretty much all other Motorola Razr+ (2023) specifications are equally impressive (especially for the handset's newly reduced price point), including 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 3,800mAh battery equipped with 30W charging support, and three more than respectable cameras. Our comprehensive review from last year makes it even clearer that this is an incredible bargain you don't want to miss, wowing us with its slim and elegant design (which is even prettier in real life), almost crease-less primary screen, and even the software experience on the whole (if you choose to ignore the iffy long-term support situation).
