Motorola brings Android 11 updates to a nice pair of affordable mid-range phones
The early 2020-released Moto G8 and G8 Power are reportedly following the slightly newer Moto G Pro on the Android 11 bandwagon as we speak, at least in South America.
While the three phones share the same mid-end Snapdragon 665 processor, 6.4-inch screen real estate, and a few other key specs and features, we must confess we're pretty surprised to see a modest product like the "regular" G8 (with its 1560 x 720 display resolution and 16 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system) beat the high-end Motorola Edge+ and upper mid-range Motorola One 5G to the Android 11 punch.
There aren't a lot of comparable Android 11-powered phones we can think of right now, and although the over-the-air delivery doesn't appear to have expanded to the US by the time of this writing, we fully expect that to happen in the very near future as far as the Moto G Power (aka G8 Power) is concerned. Unfortunately, the Moto G8 is not a US thing, and worst of all, the hot new Moto G Power (2021) and G Stylus (2021) are still running Android 10.