Boost Mobile launches the Moto G Power (2021) at a crazy low price under a different name









The main visual asset of this "new" budget-friendly phone is its modern hole punch design, although the screen bezels are obviously not as thin as those of many high-end and even upper mid-range Android handsets released over the last year or so.













If this design looks familiar, it might be because the Boost Mobile-specific Moto G Power is in a nutshell merely a (confusingly) rebranded version of the unlocked Moto G Power (2021) , which normally costs $250 stateside. Incredibly enough, the new carrier-locked 6.6-incher is currently available for as little as $84.99 with absolutely no strings attached.





Technically, the list price is set at $169.99, but a cool introductory offer drops that to $99.99 without you having to lift a finger, while the "15ANDROID2021" promo code slashes an additional 15 percent off online only through March 8.





Owned by Dish following the mega merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, Boost Mobile is still allowed to use T-Mo's fast-growing network at its full potential, which makes this already attractive deal that much more compelling.





Of course, the ultra-low-cost Moto G Power doesn't come with 5G support, but its massive 5,000mAh battery, reasonably powerful Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB RAM count, 64 gigs of internal storage space, microSD card slot, headphone jack, and main 48MP rear-facing camera make this bad boy well worth your 85 bucks.



