The Motorola One 5G Ace is extremely affordable right off the bat at AT&T Prepaid

Instead, all you have to do is open a new account and sign up for an unlimited plan with AutoPay. Compared to the unlocked model, which normally costs $399.99 and currently goes for just 20 bucks less than that at a number of major US retailers, even existing AT&T Prepaid customers are eligible for a hefty discount.





Specifically, you're looking at coughing up a very reasonable $259.99 for the Snapdragon 750-powered device with Full HD+ screen resolution, 5,000mAh battery, and a triple rear-facing camera system consisting of a primary 48MP shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor.





The Motorola One 5G Ace available in brick and mortar AT&T stores and on the carrier's prepaid-dedicated website right now also pairs 64 gigs of internal storage space with 4 gigs of memory while still running Android 10 on the software side of things.





Before pulling the trigger, 5G fans may want to consider the original Motorola One 5G as well, which packs a faster Snapdragon 765 chipset while fetching a measly $5 a month with a 30-month AT&T postpaid device payment plan.





Even after a huge spectrum auction in which it spent more than $23 billion, AT&T is not exactly in the best position when it comes to current and future US 5G wireless industry supremacy . But if you don't mind low-band speeds, which aren't much faster than traditional 4G LTE connections, and you're primarily interested in getting a decent phone at a great price, Ma Bell has you covered starting today with the brand-new Motorola One 5G Ace.