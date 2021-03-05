The Motorola One 5G Ace is extremely affordable right off the bat at AT&T Prepaid
The two carriers also happen to share some sweet Motorola One 5G Ace launch deals in common, but while Metro initially dropped the phone's $279.99 list price to a measly $19.99 for network switchers, AT&T can't go below the $129.99 mark... yet. On the bright side, you don't need to port in an existing number from a different operator to claim that hot new AT&T Prepaid promo.
Specifically, you're looking at coughing up a very reasonable $259.99 for the Snapdragon 750-powered device with Full HD+ screen resolution, 5,000mAh battery, and a triple rear-facing camera system consisting of a primary 48MP shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor.
The Motorola One 5G Ace available in brick and mortar AT&T stores and on the carrier's prepaid-dedicated website right now also pairs 64 gigs of internal storage space with 4 gigs of memory while still running Android 10 on the software side of things.
Before pulling the trigger, 5G fans may want to consider the original Motorola One 5G as well, which packs a faster Snapdragon 765 chipset while fetching a measly $5 a month with a 30-month AT&T postpaid device payment plan.