Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
AT&T Motorola Android Deals 5G

The Motorola One 5G Ace is extremely affordable right off the bat at AT&T Prepaid

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 05, 2021, 10:23 AM
The Motorola One 5G Ace is extremely affordable right off the bat at AT&amp;T Prepaid
Even after a huge spectrum auction in which it spent more than $23 billion, AT&T is not exactly in the best position when it comes to current and future US 5G wireless industry supremacy. But if you don't mind low-band speeds, which aren't much faster than traditional 4G LTE connections, and you're primarily interested in getting a decent phone at a great price, Ma Bell has you covered starting today with the brand-new Motorola One 5G Ace.

This is new to the nation's third-largest wireless service provider, of course, having seen daylight in an unlocked variant back in January before expanding to Metro by T-Mobile almost a month ago. Just like Magenta, AT&T is making the 6.7-inch mid-ranger available to its prepaid customers first.

The two carriers also happen to share some sweet Motorola One 5G Ace launch deals in common, but while Metro initially dropped the phone's $279.99 list price to a measly $19.99 for network switchers, AT&T can't go below the $129.99 mark... yet. On the bright side, you don't need to port in an existing number from a different operator to claim that hot new AT&T Prepaid promo.

Instead, all you have to do is open a new account and sign up for an unlimited plan with AutoPay. Compared to the unlocked model, which normally costs $399.99 and currently goes for just 20 bucks less than that at a number of major US retailers, even existing AT&T Prepaid customers are eligible for a hefty discount. 

Specifically, you're looking at coughing up a very reasonable $259.99 for the Snapdragon 750-powered device with Full HD+ screen resolution, 5,000mAh battery, and a triple rear-facing camera system consisting of a primary 48MP shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor.

The Motorola One 5G Ace available in brick and mortar AT&T stores and on the carrier's prepaid-dedicated website right now also pairs 64 gigs of internal storage space with 4 gigs of memory while still running Android 10 on the software side of things.

Before pulling the trigger, 5G fans may want to consider the original Motorola One 5G as well, which packs a faster Snapdragon 765 chipset while fetching a measly $5 a month with a 30-month AT&T postpaid device payment plan.

Related phones

One 5G Ace
Motorola One 5G Ace View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.4
Deal Special Amazon $350 Special BestBuy $400 Special Motorola
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Latest deals

Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals at T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, BestBuy, or unlocked
Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Best Buy, or unlocked
Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 price and deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, or unlocked
Popular stories
The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Note 20 deals
Popular stories
Expires in - 14h 21minIf you like cheap Amazon devices, you'll love these Fire HD 10 and Kindle Voyage bargains
Popular stories
Grab an unlocked OnePlus 7T 128GB for just $350 ($250 off)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Verizon proves it has a sense of humor, billing its 5G expansion efforts as 'aggressive'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless