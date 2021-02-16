Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Motorola Android

Moto G30 and Moto G10 are official: Quad cameras, large batteries, affordable pricing

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Feb 16, 2021, 3:17 AM
Motorola is certainly one of the most prolific phone manufacturers out and about. Get this — in 2021 alone, Motorola has released a grand total of six phones. Those would be the Moto G Play, G Power 2021, Moto G Stylus 2021, and Moto One 5G Ace, which we have already reviewed, plus the two brand new Moto G10 and Moto G30 upper entry-level devices. Yes, Motorola's new phones are now official, and seemingly bringing exceptional value to the affordable niche, though they aren't coming to the US for the time being. Let's dive in!

Moto G10 & Moto G30: Display and hardware


Out of the bat, Motorola seems extremely proud with the camera systems on the two new phones. Both the Moto G10 and Moto G30 feature quad-camera systems which aim to cover all the bases: aside from the mainstay wide-angle camera, we have ultra wide-angle, macro, and depth cameras on both devices. That's cool and all, but from a practical point of view, we'd have loved a telephoto solution in lieu of either the macro or depth sensor as it's definitely more useful. Still, if you're into macro photography or take lots of portraits, Motorola's decision might find a strong proponent in you.

Surprisingly, the Moto G10 and G30 both feature a 3.5mm audio jack at the top as well as a dedicated button to access the Google Assistant quickly. A USB Type-C port at the bottom ensures for connectivity and charging, which is capped at 20W for the Moto G30. Motorola promises up to 12 hours of usage after a short 20-minute charge with the stock charging brick, which is thankfully included in the box. We're glad Motorola hasn't caught up to Apple's and Samsung's shenanigans just yet.
Speaking of hardware, let's quickly glance through all the specs.


Moto G30
Moto G10
Display6.5" TFT-LCD, 1600x720, 90Hz
6.5" TFT-LCD, 1600x720
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 662
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Memory & storage
4/6GB RAM, 128GB storage, microSD card slot
4GB RAM 64GB storage (128GB for select markets), microSD card slot
Battery5,000mAh, 20W Turbo Charging
5,000mAh, 10W charging
Camera64MP sensor | 16MP output (f/1.7, 1.4um) Quad Pixel technology
8MP (f/2.2, 1.12um) | 118° ultra-wide angle
2MP (f/2.4, 1.75um) | Macro Vision camera
2MP (f/2.4, 1.75um) | depth sensor		48MP | 12MP output Quad Pixel technology
8MP | ultra-wide angle
2MP | Macro Vision camera
2MP | depth sensor
Front camera
13MP selfie camera
8MP selfie camera
Connectivity3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5, NFC
3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5, NFC
ColorsPastel Sky, Phantom Black
Aurora Grey

Read more:

Aside from the cameras, the rest of the hardware also solidifies the mid-range status of the new phones. We have a Snapdragon 662 on the more premium Moto G30 and a Snapdragon 460 on the Moto G10, both with expandable storage and large displays. However, the 6.5" LCD display on the Moto G30 is definitely more head-turning thanks to the fast 90Hz refresh rate, but the HD+ resolution of measly 720 by 1600 pixels is definitely disappointing. The same applies to the Moto G10 as well, which foregoes the 90Hz refresh rate for a traditional 60Hz experience. In a traditional Motorola fashion, both the Moto G10 and Moto G30 come with physical fingerprint scanners at the rear, which are adorned with the Motorola batwing logo.

On the software side, Android 11 is running out of the box on both devices, garnished with Motorola's signature Actions functionalities which bring various gestures and smart features to the otherwise clean Android interface.

Moto G10 & Moto G30: Price and availability


At the moment, it seems that the new devices will only be available in Europe, with no word on US availability just yet. However, Motorola has previously rebranded some devices and subsequently released them in the US, so it wouldn't be too outlandish to presume that the same thing will happen here as well. Otherwise, the Moto G10 carries an EUR149.99 price tag in Europe, while the Moto G30 will go for EUR179.99. That's the local equivalent of $182 and $218. That's some pretty affordable pricing, which could translate very well to the US market. 

Related phones

moto g30
Motorola moto g30 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
moto g10
Motorola moto g10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

