These Motorola smartphones are confirmed to get Android 11
Motorola has finally revealed the name of its phones that would be getting Android 11, reports droidlife. As was expected, the list has both Razr handsets, both Edge smartphones, and some One and G devices.
The manufacturer still hasn't given a definitive timeline for the rollout, but it does say that Android 11 is coming to the following models in the coming months, pending partner support:
- motorola razr 5G
- motorola razr 2019
- motorola edge
- motorola edge+
- motorola one 5G
- motorola one action¹
- motorola one fusion
- motorola one fusion+
- motorola one hyper
- motorola one vision
- moto g 5G
- moto g 5G plus
- moto g fast
- moto g power
- moto g pro
- moto g stylus
- moto g9
- moto g9 play
- moto g9 plus
- moto g9 power
- moto g8
- moto g8 power
- Lenovo K12 Note
Motorola's track record isn't really impressive when it comes to OS upgrades and the situation seems to have gotten worse. Last year, the company began rolling out Android 10 to its phones in December. In the year before that, it took the company three months to upgrade its first phone to Android 9.
At the expense of reading too much into Motorola's announcement, it looks like the company's smartphones won't begin receiving Android 11 updates until towards the end of Q1 2021.