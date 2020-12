These Motorola smartphones are confirmed to get Android 11

droidlife Motorola has finally revealed the name of its phones that would be getting Android 11, reports As was expected , the list has both Razr handsets, both Edge smartphones, and some One and G devices.



The manufacturer still hasn't given a definitive timeline for the rollout, but it does say that Android 11 is coming to the following models in the coming months, pending partner support:



motorola razr 5G

motorola razr 2019

motorola edge

motorola edge+

motorola one 5G

motorola one action┬╣

motorola one fusion

motorola one fusion+

motorola one hyper

motorola one vision

moto g 5G

moto g 5G plus

moto g fast

moto g power

moto g pro

moto g stylus

moto g9

moto g9 play

moto g9 plus

moto g9 power

moto g8

moto g8 power

Lenovo K12 Note



Motorola's track record isn't really impressive when it comes to OS upgrades and the situation seems to have gotten worse. Last year, the company began rolling out Motorola's track record isn't really impressive when it comes to OS upgrades and the situation seems to have gotten worse. Last year, the company began rolling out Android 10 to its phones in December. In the year before that, it took the company three months to upgrade its first phone to Android 9



At the expense of reading too much into Motorola's announcement, it looks like the company's smartphones won't begin receiving Android 11 updates until towards the end of Q1 2021.