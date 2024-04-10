Motorola makes the mid-range Moto G64 5G official with 6,000mAh battery and other crazy specs





Of course, this is not to be considered a proper product announcement, but rather a pre-announcement of sorts meant to raise the hype ahead of an April 16 launch in India. Will the 5G-enabled G64 mid-ranger go on sale in other markets around the world as well? Probably, but we don't really know anything about that right now.

New SoC, huge battery, excellent charging





What we do know is this will be the first handset powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor that's advertised by its makers as "exceptionally power-efficient" and capable of delivering "high speeds everywhere." Because that doesn't really mean anything for actual mobile users, we should probably point out that this is a 6nm affair with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.5GHz. What we do know is this will be the first handset powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor that's advertised by its makers as "exceptionally power-efficient" and capable of delivering "high speeds everywhere." Because that doesn't really mean anything for actual mobile users, we should probably point out that this is a 6nm affair with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.5GHz.













Combined with a huge 6,000mAh battery, the frugality of this new SoC is likely to provide pretty much unbeatable endurance numbers between charges. And we're not just talking about budget 5G phones here. Instead, we expect the Moto G64 to outlast virtually all the best Android phones in the world, none of which are equipped with a juicer quite as large as this.





According to a promotional webpage already set up by Flipkart , this presumably affordable "beast" will also support reasonably fast 33W charging technology when it's "unleashed" next week. Even more remarkably, the device will ship with a 33-watt TurboPower charger in the box as standard, which we probably don't have to tell you that it's quite different from what other companies include with their best phones nowadays.

Moar mid-range greatness!





The rest of the specifications revealed today are no less impressive, including among others a hardcore gaming-friendly 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, and 240Hz touch sampling rate support.



Recommended Stories

Because the best mobile games tend to use a lot of memory, Motorola plans to not only put up to 12 gigs of (physical) RAM on the Moto G64 5G but also make it possible to (virtually) boost that to as much as 24GB... if your internal storage space allows it.









Despite packing so much power, this bad boy promises to be "super lightweight" and "super slim" as well, at 192 grams and 8.89mm respectively. Why do you need a conventional Android high-ender again? Maybe for the extra photography muscle, even though the G64 doesn't sound like a pushover from that standpoint either, rocking a "shake free" 50MP OIS camera system on its back that also features an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP tertiary sensor in charge of both macro and depth action.





Long-term software support might predictably prove to be the phone's Achilles' heel, as Motorola can only promise to deliver a single major OS update after the Android 14 provided out the box, as well as a solid three years of security patches.



