Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset promises exceptional on-device AI capabilities
Qualcomm is back in the news this week with yet another chipset, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. After introducing the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 a few days ago, the US-based company announced a mid-range chipset that, once again, promises a bunch of AI-oriented capabilities.
But the most important thing is that the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset features a 15 percent boost in CPU performance and a 45 percent GPU (graphics processing unit) improvement over the previous generation.
On top of that, this is the first Snapdragon series 7 chipset to support Wi-Fi 7 with HBS (High Band Simultaneous) Multi-Link for better connectivity. Also, just like the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 supports a wide range of AI models including LLMs (large language models) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, and Gemini Nano.
It's also important to add that Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 brings new select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to mid-range phones including Game Post Processing Accelerator and Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2, which should enhance game effects and upscale gaming content for crisp visuals.
According to Qualcomm, the first smartphone makers to adopt the newly announced Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 are OnePlus, Sharp, and realme. The first phones powered by this chipset will be announced over the coming months.
Specs-wise, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 packs one Prime Cortex-X4 (up to 2.8 GHz), four Performance (2.6GHz), and three Efficiency (1.9GHz) cores. In addition, the chipset features the Snapdragon X63 5G Modem with 3GPP Release 17 support, and the Spectra 18-bit Triple Cognitive ISP (up to 200MP).
