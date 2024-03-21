Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset promises exceptional on-device AI capabilities

Qualcomm is back in the news this week with yet another chipset, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. After introducing the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 a few days ago, the US-based company announced a mid-range chipset that, once again, promises a bunch of AI-oriented capabilities.

But the most important thing is that the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset features a 15 percent boost in CPU performance and a 45 percent GPU (graphics processing unit) improvement over the previous generation.

On top of that, this is the first Snapdragon series 7 chipset to support Wi-Fi 7 with HBS (High Band Simultaneous) Multi-Link for better connectivity. Also, just like the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 supports a wide range of AI models including LLMs (large language models) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, and Gemini Nano.

It's also important to add that Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 brings new select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to mid-range phones including Game Post Processing Accelerator and Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2, which should enhance game effects and upscale gaming content for crisp visuals.

Specs-wise, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 packs one Prime Cortex-X4 (up to 2.8 GHz), four Performance (2.6GHz), and three Efficiency (1.9GHz) cores. In addition, the chipset features the Snapdragon X63 5G Modem with 3GPP Release 17 support, and the Spectra 18-bit Triple Cognitive ISP (up to 200MP).

According to Qualcomm, the first smartphone makers to adopt the newly announced Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 are OnePlus, Sharp, and realme. The first phones powered by this chipset will be announced over the coming months.

