Up Next:
Glorious new renders showcase Motorola's true Edge 50 Ultra flagship ahead of launch
Were you disappointed to see Motorola confirm the use of a decidedly mid-range processor for what we all assumed would be the company's main 2024 Android flagship? As it turns out, the Pro is not the most powerful member of the Edge 50 family after all, with a higher-end Ultra variant leaked today as the brand's more aptly named Galaxy S24 Ultra rival.
While a number of questions still linger around some of the Edge 50 Ultra's key specs, its use of a premium Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset seems virtually guaranteed. That was unveiled just last week as a slightly slower but nonetheless impressive "cousin" of the original Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found inside many of the best Android phones available today.
At first glance, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra obviously doesn't look radically different from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3-powered Edge 50 Pro in a bunch of freshly leaked renders. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the rear-facing camera hump is more sizable on the higher-end model, which will undoubtedly contribute to better real-life photography.
Said camera system purportedly includes three different 50MP sensors, one of which rocks periscope functionality "equivalent to around a 5x optical zoom." Although it's clearly far too early to jump to any conclusions regarding imaging capabilities or performance in general, we're certainly hopeful this bad boy will be able to hold its own against Samsung's aforementioned super-flagship, as well as something like the OnePlus 12.
A definite head-turner, the Edge 50 Ultra sports a gorgeous screen with a currently unknown size, very pronounced curves, and crazy thin bezels. The backplate is equally eye-catching... if you don't mind the massive camera module, looking set to capture a lot of attention with Motorola's signature vegan leather finish and a trio of colorways that includes the very fashionable "Peach Fuzz" in addition to classic (and classy) black and a shade of beige dubbed "Sisal."
Recommended Stories
Expected to be released in some markets under the X50 Ultra name sometime soon, the top-of-the-line Motorola Edge 50 Ultra should be internationally unveiled alongside the Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Fusion on April 3. It then remains to be seen which of these phones will make it to the US as well and how they'll be branded stateside to follow in the footsteps of the mid-range Motorola Edge (2023) and high-end Edge Plus (2023).
Things that are NOT allowed: