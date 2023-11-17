Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset brings faster AI and GPU performance

Intelligently designed to balance performance and power efficiency, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform delivers a selection of premium experiences that are brand new to the Snapdragon 7-series. By working closely with our OEM partners, we’re able to help make the next generation of in-demand features, such as enhanced AI and extraordinary camera capabilities, more widely accessible to consumers

Qualcomm’s is not done with its lineup of chipsets for 2023 . The US-based company revealed earlier today a brand-new chipset aimed at mid-range smartphones, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.The new chipset will be initially packed inside smartphones launched by Honor and vivo, which will be launched on the market as early as later this month. We live in a digital world governed by AI, so it’s no wonder that Qualcomm has decided to double down on AI improvements.Following the trends in just about every industry, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 promises 60 percent AI performance (per watt), as well as 2.63GHz peak CPU speeds and over 50 percent faster GPU (graphics processing unit) performance.,” said Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.According to the specs sheet , the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset is based on TSMC’s 4nm process technology and houses eight Kryo processors (up to 2.63GHz). Also, the chipset packs a Qualcomm Adreno GPU that supports OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP and Vulkan 1.3 APIs.Other interesting highlights of the new chipset include support for up to 4K resolution displays, 20 percent power savings, as well as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support. Also, the Snapdragon X63 5G Modem-RF System on the chip promises up to 5Gbps download speeds over mmWave and sub-6 GHz bands.Last but not least, the Qualcomm Spectra ISP supports up to 200-megapixel camera modules with 4K HDR video at 60Hz. The first devices powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7 gen 3 processor might be unveiled on November 23 when Honor is expected to announce is new 100 series.