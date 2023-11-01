Motorola Moto G84 5G review

Motorola Moto G84 5G Intro





Motorola has got a knack for hooking us up with affordable smartphones that don't skimp on performance, and now, we've got the Motorola Moto G84 5G joining the squad, just a bit over a year after its predecessor, the Moto G82 made its debut.



While the Motorola Moto G84 5G doesn't shake things up dramatically in the performance arena, it brings a breath of fresh air to the design and display department. It has a classic design with a modern twist—vibrant color options like Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue, paired with a faux leather back panel that adds a touch of sophistication. There is also a version sporting a plastic back in Midnight Blue, keeping the look cohesive with a color-matched camera island and middle frame.



Launching at a starting price of €299.99 in European markets, the Moto G84 5G faces some tough competition, going head-to-head with rivals like the Galaxy A54 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro.



Now, if you are in the US, the Moto G84 5G hasn't hit the scene officially yet, but no worries – you can always import it if you are keen. Just a heads up, this review is all about the European flavor of the Motorola Moto G84 5G. Let’s dive in!





Pros Affordable price

Affordable price Sleek design

Sleek design Vibrant and flowing 120Hz display

Vibrant and flowing 120Hz display Big 5000mAh battery

Big 5000mAh battery Clear stereo speaker system Cons Older chipset

Older chipset Slower charging

Slower charging Low-light camera performance is not good





Table of Contents:





Moto G84 5G Unboxing









The Moto G84 makes an eco-friendly entrance, arriving in a plastic-free box boasting a straightforward design with a simple cardboard color. Bucking the trend in the smartphone world, the Moto G84 generously includes a power adapter right in the box.



You'll find a 33W Moto "Turbo Power" charger alongside a handy USB Type-A to Type-C cable. In addition to these, there's the expected SIM tray ejector and, of course, some essential paperwork. While it may not be fancy, rest assured that all the basics are covered for you to dive into using your new smartphone. Oh, and here's a nice touch from Motorola—it throws in a protective cover, saving you the hassle of having to buy one separately.





Moto G84 5G Specs





The Moto G84 doesn't disappoint in the specs department, especially considering its budget-friendly price. It features a big display with a fast 120 Hz refresh rate, offering a visually appealing and smooth user experience.



Additionally, the phone stands out with its stereo speaker setup and a bonus 3.5mm audio jack. The Moto G84 has two Nano-SIM slots, one of which pulls double duty as a microSD expansion slot for added storage flexibility. Let’s dive into the specs.













Moto G84 5G Design & Colors





The Moto G84 5G boasts a familiar design with comfortable flat edges, providing a secure grip despite its sizable 6.5-inch display. Our Midnight Blue variant features a smooth plastic back, maintaining a pleasant feel.

However, the real showstoppers are the Marshmallow Blue and Viva Magenta options, standing out with their eye-catching vegan leather backs. All three versions sport color-coordinated camera islands and middle frames, achieving a sleek, almost brushed metal appearance, although they are plastic to the touch.

In terms of button placement, the power button and volume controls are all situated on the right side. However, this arrangement may prove somewhat inconvenient, leading to accidental power button presses instead of adjusting the volume, especially during activities like gaming.

At the bottom, the Moto G84 houses a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and speakers. Durability-wise, it holds an IP54 rating, providing moderate protection against dust and water splashes, but full submersion is absolutely not a good idea.



Moto G84 5G Display



The Moto G84 5G boasts a standout feature in its 6.5-inch POLED display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and impressive 10-bit color. Whether you are watching videos or gaming, the display punches above its price range, delivering an enjoyable visual experience. The Moto G84 5G boasts a standout feature in its 6.5-inch POLED display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and impressive 10-bit color. Whether you are watching videos or gaming, the display punches above its price range, delivering an enjoyable visual experience.



In terms of resolution, the standard 1080 x 2400 pixels or 20:9 FullHD+ configuration results in a crisp pixel density of around 405 ppi. Motorola advertises a maximum brightness of 1300 nits, although our tests revealed a still commendable 732 nits, suitable for normal usage conditions. Activating the Adaptive brightness option is recommended for eye safety.



The Moto G84 5G offers three refresh rate modes: an auto mode dynamically optimizing between 60Hz and 120Hz based on display activity, a battery-saving 60Hz mode, and a smoother 120Hz mode, which will drain your battery faster. However, if you are a gamer, the latter is the best option for you to have a quality experience while racing with your car in Vice City, for example.



The phone also provides two color modes—default saturated and natural. You can correct the color intensity of both modes by using the included color temperature slider.

Display Measurements:





When it comes to biometrics, the Moto G84 5G includes an under-display optical fingerprint reader and image-based face unlock, both of which operate smoothly and swiftly. Unlocking the device with the fingerprint is quick and easy. Users can opt for a combination of fingerprint plus Pattern, PIN, or Password for added security with the same flexibility available for Face Unlock. When it comes to biometrics, the Moto G84 5G includes an under-display optical fingerprint reader and image-based face unlock, both of which operate smoothly and swiftly. Unlocking the device with the fingerprint is quick and easy. Users can opt for a combination of fingerprint plus Pattern, PIN, or Password for added security with the same flexibility available for Face Unlock.



Moto G84 5G Camera



Equipped with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide with autofocus for macro shots, the Moto G84 5G is geared up for versatile photography. Its front-facing arsenal includes a 16MP fixed-focus selfie camera. While the camera performs well, it might not elicit the "Wow" effect you'd hope for.

Notably, the primary camera features optical image stabilization, proving particularly useful in low-light scenarios. The Night Mode on the Moto G84 adds an extra layer of functionality, delivering commendable performance in low-light conditions.





Main Camera - Day









Daytime shooting with the Moto G84 5G was a delight, especially with the vibrant fall colors all around. The main camera delivered pretty decent shots, with colors popping, albeit a tad overexposed in areas where the sky is visible.

Main Camera - Low-light









This is where the Moto G84 5G camera didn't quite meet my expectations. Night Mode comes to the rescue, delivering pretty good photos, but without it, things aren't as great. The main camera holds up decently in low light, but the ultra-wide doesn't quite manage as well in these conditions.





Zoom Quality









I found the zoom on the Moto G84 5G to be pretty solid. I gave it a go in various conditions, and as expected, it struggled a bit in low light. However, in daylight, the images come out clear with sharp colors. Zooming in 5 times does introduce some distortion, but that's pretty normal.

Ultra-wide Camera









True to expectations, the 8MP ultra-wide camera doesn't deliver the highest quality, but it's still quite okay. If you just need to snap a quick photo to show something or share it on your social media, it gets the job done.

Selfies









The 16MP selfie camera on the Moto G84 does a solid job of capturing accurate colors. It offers two modes—one for close-ups and another wider option to fit more people into the frame.





Video Quality









In daylight, the Moto G84 5G impressively captures high-quality video, showcasing effective image stabilization. While it's not lightning-fast at adjusting to changes in the background (as evident when panning the sky), it still does a commendable job. Zooming while shooting video might not be as smooth as when taking a picture, but overall, it delivers solid video quality.



Moto G84 5G Performance & Benchmarks

In terms of performance, the Moto G84 5G delivers what's expected in its price range. Housing the Snapdragon 695 5G, it may not offer super-fast performance, but after using the phone for a while, I can confidently say it's not disappointing. Gaming on the Moto G84 yields decent results, there is no lagging, however, it's worth noting that the phone tends to warm up a bit during gaming sessions. In terms of performance, the Moto G84 5G delivers what's expected in its price range. Housing the Snapdragon 695 5G, it may not offer super-fast performance, but after using the phone for a while, I can confidently say it's not disappointing. Gaming on the Moto G84 yields decent results, there is no lagging, however, it's worth noting that the phone tends to warm up a bit during gaming sessions.



Apps on the Moto G84 5G launch smoothly, browsing feels satisfyingly speedy, and watching YouTube videos is a breeze. The Moto G84 5G shines with a generous 12GB of RAM and a spacious 256GB of storage, proving to be more than sufficient for one’s needs, or let’s say it this way: there is plenty of room to play with.

Performance Benchmarks:





Geekbench 6 Single Higher is better Motorola Moto G84 913 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 994 Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 966 Geekbench 6 Multi Higher is better Motorola Moto G84 2033 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 2765 Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 2342 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Motorola Moto G84 360 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 809 Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 636 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Motorola Moto G84 356 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 805 Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 632 View all





While our tests show that the Moto G84 5G doesn't outshine its rivals in performance, it should satisfy users who don't have high demands, especially if they don't need a phone for intensive work, heavy gaming, or watching large video files.



Moto G84 5G OS / Android version





The Moto G84 5G comes out of the box running Android 13 , delivering a clean and seamless user experience. Motorola adds its touch with a variety of useful extras neatly organized in the Moto settings app. This year, the Moto app sports a fresh new look.



Personalization takes center stage on the Moto G84, offering a range of Moto wallpapers, along with Google's collection. You can even use AI to craft personalized wallpapers from your gallery photos. The phone provides options for choosing different fonts, styles, and colors, allowing you to truly make it your own.



Motorola's signature gesture controls are in play, featuring handy functions like lift-to-unlock, seamlessly integrated with face unlock. The device also lets you access the camera with a quick double wrist twist.



In terms of support, the Moto G84 is expected to receive In terms of support, the Moto G84 is expected to receive Android 14 and three years of security updates, a standard offering for a device in this price range.



Moto G84 5G Battery

The Moto G84 5G boasts a substantial 5,000mAh battery, ensuring it stands as a reliable companion throughout the entire day. Charging is facilitated by a 33W TurboPower charger—while not blazingly fast, it provides a quick boost when needed.



Engaging in gaming or streaming online videos may result in a faster battery drain, but the overall performance remains commendable. For a more detailed assessment, let's dive into the PhoneArena battery test results to see how this smartphone holds its own against others in its price range.



The Moto G84 5G boasts a substantial 5,000mAh battery, ensuring it stands as a reliable companion throughout the entire day. Charging is facilitated by a 33W TurboPower charger—while not blazingly fast, it provides a quick boost when needed.Engaging in gaming or streaming online videos may result in a faster battery drain, but the overall performance remains commendable. For a more detailed assessment, let's dive into the PhoneArena battery test results to see how this smartphone holds its own against others in its price range.

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better Motorola Moto G84 12h 16 min Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 7h 44 min Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 10h 22 min Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better Motorola Moto G84 12h 30 min Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 16h 11 min Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 14h 4 min 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Motorola Moto G84 5h 56 min Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 5h 46 min Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 9h 33 min View all





In the PhoneArena battery test, the Moto G84 5G showcased impressive endurance, lasting for approximately 12 hours and 16 minutes during video streaming and around 12 hours and 30 minutes in web browsing. When it comes to gaming, the device held strong for almost six hours before calling it a day.



It's worth noting that the test involves automated web browsing and scrolling over a Wi-Fi network at a pre-set screen brightness. The Moto G84 5G is proving to be a reliable powerhouse in various usage scenarios.





Moto G84 5G Charging Speeds

The Moto G84 comes with a decent 30W wired charging setup, and the company (unlike many others out there) throws in a 33W "Turbo Power" charger in the box. It's a good call to stick with that charger. The Moto G84 5G doesn't support wireless charging, which is pretty standard for a phone in its price range.

Sure, it's not breaking any speed records with its 30W cap, and compared to its competitors in the market, the Moto G84 takes a bit more time to juice up. But hey, it still charges up pretty snappy and if you're not always in a rush, the Moto G84 5G could be a solid choice for you.

PhoneArena Charging Test Results:

Charge%reached in 15 mins Higher is better Charge%reached in 30 mins Higher is better Charging time (hours) Lower is better Motorola Moto G84 26

50

1h 28 min

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 27

45

1h 21 min

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 40

75

0h 54 min

View all





Moto G84 5G Audio Quality and Haptics



The Moto G84 rocks a stereo speaker setup, with one speaker at the bottom and an amped-up earpiece handling the other channel—a common "hybrid" arrangement these days. Despite this uneven speaker placement that could mess with audio balance, the G84 surprisingly pulls off a well-balanced sound.

Adding to the audio game, the G84 supports Motorola's Spatial Sound tech, delivering virtualized surround sound that actually works quite nicely in real-world use. Honestly, whether you're grooving to music, gaming, or watching YouTube videos, the sound is seriously impressive, especially at regular volumes. Crank it up to the max, and you might get a bit of distortion, but hey, that's pretty standard for a smartphone with a €299 price tag.



Moto G84 5G Competitors



The Moto G84 5G is currently going head-to-head with budget-friendly contenders like the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro. All three are in the same price range, with subtle differences. Surprisingly, the Moto G84 is the most affordable among them and still holds its ground quite well.



For a deeper dive into the competition, check out our For a deeper dive into the competition, check out our Galaxy A54 review , which lays out all the pros and cons of Samsung's offering. It edges out the Moto G84, particularly in performance, but it comes with a higher price tag, sitting at $450, about $100 more than the Moto G84.



On the other side, we have the On the other side, we have the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro , a year-old contender from China. It stands strong as a solid competitor, outperforming both the Moto G84 and the Galaxy A54 in gaming, especially in the battery department. However, it comes with a price of around $420, making it pricier than the Moto G84.



Moto G84 5G Summary and Final Verdict



In my view, the Moto G84 5G nails the basics for your tech needs. While its performance isn't top-notch (the Snapdragon 695 somehow ruins the overall experience with the phone), it's ample if you're into casual activities like browsing, video streaming, or social media. Plus, the customization options add a nice personal touch to make it truly yours. In my view, the Moto G84 5G nails the basics for your tech needs. While its performance isn't top-notch (the Snapdragon 695 somehow ruins the overall experience with the phone), it's ample if you're into casual activities like browsing, video streaming, or social media. Plus, the customization options add a nice personal touch to make it truly yours.



The 6.5-inch POLED display is a standout feature, boasting impressive brightness, and excellent color accuracy. It's a shame there's no HDR support to leverage these strengths. Nevertheless, the Moto G84 offers an unexpectedly enjoyable multimedia experience, not only because of its display but also because of its capable stereo speaker setup.



On the camera front, it may not be the best, especially in low light, but it still delivers a decent performance if you're not expecting top-tier quality. The charging speed, admittedly, was a bit frustrating for me. However, if you're not always in a rush, the charging speed might not bother you.



In a nutshell, as long as you're aware of its limitations, especially in performance, which is still decent for everyday tasks, the Moto G84 5G offers a solid overall package.



