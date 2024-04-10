Up Next:
Motorola teases affordable, game-oriented smartphone for the Indian market
Motorola has another phone in the pipeline targeting the Indian market, after the Edge 50 Pro last week’s launch. Although the US-based company did not reveal the name of the upcoming device, it did offer us a glimpse at what we believe to be the Moto G64 5G.
Around the same time that Motorola India teased the new smartphone, reliable leaker Evan Blass published a few pictures of the Moto G64 5G, which leads us to believe that this is the device that Motorola plans to introduce in India in the coming days.
One of the images leaked suggests that the phone will pack 256GB storage, but different variants with less internal RAM and memory might be launched in India. Also, the Moto G64 5G will be available in at least two different colors: blue and green.
Around the same time that Motorola India teased the new smartphone, reliable leaker Evan Blass published a few pictures of the Moto G64 5G, which leads us to believe that this is the device that Motorola plans to introduce in India in the coming days.
Another interesting piece of information comes via benchmarking aggregator Geekbench where the Moto G64 5G was recently spotted. According to the listing, the phone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor and 12GB RAM. Also, it will run Android 14, but that’s no surprise at all.
Moto G64 5G
One of the images leaked suggests that the phone will pack 256GB storage, but different variants with less internal RAM and memory might be launched in India. Also, the Moto G64 5G will be available in at least two different colors: blue and green.
Rumor has it, the Moto G64 5G will sell for around Rs 15,000 ($180 / €165) in India. We’ll know more once Motorola makes this official, which should happen very soon.
Things that are NOT allowed: