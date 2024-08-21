Motorola unveils the insanely affordable Moto G45 5G with 120Hz screen and vegan leather finish





This is also an unexpectedly premium-looking and presumably premium-feeling handset... for its price bracket, but its goal is by no means to provide competition for Samsung, Apple, or Google's most advanced phones. Instead, what you're dealing with here is a prime candidate for the title of best budget 5G phone ... available for the time being exclusively in India.

Those are some unreal low-cost specs





6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and Quad Pixel technology;

8MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture;

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture and Ultra Pixel technology;

128GB internal storage space;

4 and 8GB RAM options;

microSD card slot for storage expansion with up to 1TB;

5,000mAh battery with 18W charging capabilities;

20W charger in the box;

3.5mm headphone jack;

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support;

Android 14 ;

; Side-mounted fingerprint scanner;

IP52 water and dust resistance;

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection;

Vegan leather back;

Brilliant Blue, Viva Magenta, and Brilliant Green color options;

162.7 x 74.64 x 8.03mm dimensions;

183 grams weight.



A "camera centric phone in trendy Pantone colors." That's Motorola 's short and punchy selling proposition for the hot new Moto G45 ... that doesn't really seem to do the 5G-enabled mid-ranger complete justice.





Be Fast, Be Wow with the all new #MotoG45 5G!



Feel the power in your hands with lightning-fast 5G speed powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 octa-core processor.



Sale starts Aug 28, starting at ₹9,999* @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo & leading stores.#FastNWow — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 21, 2024



While this is definitely a surprisingly colorful and stylish ultra-affordable device with two very competent-sounding cameras slapped on its decidedly eye-catching back, many other specs and features are also worth highlighting and praising for cash-strapped Android users thinking of purchasing the G45 5G.



That Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, for instance, makes this phone the "ultimate performer" ... of its price segment in Motorola's view, and as hyperbolic as that may sound, it's likely to find real-world support as well, especially in combination with 8 gigs of memory.





The Moto G45 5G also sports an almost shockingly smooth 120Hz display... with an inexplicably modest HD+ (not Full HD) resolution, and on top of everything, the device unsurprisingly packs Motorola's signature 5,000mAh battery capacity as well to guarantee at least a good couple of days of endurance between charges (in "normal" operating conditions).

And those are some phenomenally low prices





If you happen to live in India, you might want to set a reminder for August 28, when the Moto G45 5G is scheduled to go on sale at prices of 10,999 rupees with 4GB RAM and Rs. 12,999 in a top-of-the-line 8GB memory-packing variant.





That converts to roughly $130 and $155 respectively, which is likely to take your breath away... if you don't live in India. Unfortunately, we don't expect Motorola's newest 5G-capable budget champion to ever be released stateside, either at those kinds of prices or significantly more.









On the bright side, European availability is probably in the cards, and with last year's slightly higher-end Moto G54 5G priced at €199 and up in many key markets around the old continent, there's clearly a strong possibility that the G45 5G will start at no more than €150.





That would make it incredibly hard for so many bargain hunters to resist buying this undeniably elegant and decidedly feature-packed Android mid-ranger, consolidating Motorola's comfortable position in the low-cost segment across many different European (and Asian) countries.