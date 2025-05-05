Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

It’s hard to believe that we’re getting not only the first details but also the first pictures showing some of Motorola’s budget-friendly smartphone not expected to arrive until 2026.

Granted, these pictures are accurate, they show very familiar faces. The first one is allegedly showing the Moto G 2026, a budget-friendly smartphone with a classy look.

The phone comes in a blue color, presumably to be Pantone 2376C. It features model number XT2613-1, which indicates that it’s the US version of the Moto G 2026. The 26 number suggests that this is the Moto G 2026, while the 3 confirms it’s part of the Moto G family.

The previous model, Moto G 2025, has a different XT2513 model number, but that comes in line with the naming scheme Motorola uses for its smartphones. Also visible in the picture is the fact that the Moto G 2026 will retain the vegan leather back and camera system.

Alleged Moto G 2026 | Image credit: AndroidHeadlines

No details about its specs are available yet, but it’s clear that the Moto G 2026 features a triple-camera setup. However, it’s important to mention that the third camera is in fact an ambient light sensor that helps with taking more accurate pictures.

The second Motorola phone that’s been leaked almost a year earlier is the Moto G Power 2026. This is another affordable smartphone that Motorola is expected to introduce next year, but we already know what the phone looks like.

And just like the Moto G 2026, this one looks awfully similar to this year Moto G Power (not that it’s a bad thing). The phone has the model number XT2615-1, which, once again, suggests that this is the US version of the phone (number “1” designates the US market).

Motorola’s 2026 budget-friendly lineup leaks one year earlier
Alleged Moto G Power 2026 | Image credit: AndroidHeadlines

The source of the leak claims Motorola will continue to collaborate with Pantone, which is why the Moto G Power 2026 will come in a blue finish, also known as Pantone 431C.

Just like the Moto G 2025, the Moto G Power 2026 comes with a triple camera that also includes an ambient light sensor as a third “camera.” Besides that, there are no other details about its specs, but we suspect more information will emerge closer to launch.

Speaking of which, Motorola typically introduces its new budget-friendly lineup at the beginning of the year, but this time might make an exception and announce the 2026 Moto G and Moto G Power a bit earlier.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
