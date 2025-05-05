Motorola’s 2026 budget-friendly lineup leaks one year earlier
It’s hard to believe that we’re getting not only the first details but also the first pictures showing some of Motorola’s budget-friendly smartphone not expected to arrive until 2026.
Granted, these pictures are accurate, they show very familiar faces. The first one is allegedly showing the Moto G 2026, a budget-friendly smartphone with a classy look.
The previous model, Moto G 2025, has a different XT2513 model number, but that comes in line with the naming scheme Motorola uses for its smartphones. Also visible in the picture is the fact that the Moto G 2026 will retain the vegan leather back and camera system.

Alleged Moto G 2026 | Image credit: AndroidHeadlines
No details about its specs are available yet, but it’s clear that the Moto G 2026 features a triple-camera setup. However, it’s important to mention that the third camera is in fact an ambient light sensor that helps with taking more accurate pictures.
And just like the Moto G 2026, this one looks awfully similar to this year Moto G Power (not that it’s a bad thing). The phone has the model number XT2615-1, which, once again, suggests that this is the US version of the phone (number “1” designates the US market).
The source of the leak claims Motorola will continue to collaborate with Pantone, which is why the Moto G Power 2026 will come in a blue finish, also known as Pantone 431C.
Just like the Moto G 2025, the Moto G Power 2026 comes with a triple camera that also includes an ambient light sensor as a third “camera.” Besides that, there are no other details about its specs, but we suspect more information will emerge closer to launch.
Speaking of which, Motorola typically introduces its new budget-friendly lineup at the beginning of the year, but this time might make an exception and announce the 2026 Moto G and Moto G Power a bit earlier.
