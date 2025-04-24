Moto Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro are official and they go big on AI, design and battery life

These phones aren't just pretty faces, though – they are built to take a hit. Both models meet the MIL-STD-810H standard, which means they can handle extreme temps, high humidity, altitude and drops from up to 1.5 meters.They are also wrapped in tough Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and rated IP68/IP69 for serious resistance against dust, dirt, water and even high-pressure streams. Just don't get too wild, though! As always, those numbers come from controlled testing, so don't go tossing your phone in a pool just yet.Design aside, both models come with a 6.7-inch pOLED quad-curved display – Motorola's brightest and most vibrant yet. Colors look true-to-life and skin tones appear more natural, thanks to Pantone Validated Colors and Pantone SkinTone certification. And for sound to match the stunning visuals, Dolby Atmos support rounds out the immersive experience.

Cameras = hardware + AI

50 MP main camera using Sony’s LYTIA 700C, complete with OIS for steady shots

50 MP ultrawide angle

10 MP telephoto

50 MP front camera

Video gets some love, too, with AI-driven enhancements that improve exposure, color accuracy, clarity and even audio.



MediaTek under the hood this time

Now, let's get into performance. We still need to test the phones ourselves before jumping to any conclusions, but on paper, both Edge 60 models look like classic mid-rangers.



Motorola has switched things up this year by ditching Qualcomm and going with MediaTek instead. The Edge 60 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset. It is built to handle on-device AI tasks, deliver smooth gaming, stream high-res video and keep everything running without hiccups.



Last year's model with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 already performed pretty well, so expectations are high. The 8350 Extreme is supposed to take things up a notch with even better all-around performance.



Motorola Edge 50 Pro Review: А mid-range masterpiece

As for the regular Edge 60, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300. If you are in India, though, you will get the Dimensity 7400. Again, this is a shift from the Snapdragon chips used in the previous generation.



In terms of memory and storage, there aren't any surprises – both phones come with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and you get to choose between 256 GB and 512 GB of storage.



All about the AI experience

At this point, it's almost expected that any new phone launch comes with an AI twist and the Motorola Edge 60 lineup is no exception.



This time around, Motorola is bringing a more refined Moto AI experience with features shaped by user feedback. You are getting a fresh batch of AI-powered tools like Catch me up, Pay attention (which lets you record, transcribe, and summarize audio – super handy for notes) and Remember this, which captures live or on-screen info when prompted.



The Edge 60 Pro also introduces Next Move, a smart feature that analyzes what is on your screen – like a recipe or travel itinerary – and offers helpful suggestions. That could mean saving key details, creating a themed playlist via Playlist Studio, or generating wallpapers and avatars inspired by your trip using Image Studio.



Another cool addition is Smart Connect with AI. With just a voice or text command, you can stream content to your TV, mirror your screen to a PC or tablet, or even open up a multitasking hub. Just say something like "show me this on my TV" and it'll handle the rest.



Otherwise, on the software side, both phones come with

Bigger batteries

The Edge 60 Pro steps it up with a massive 6000mAh battery – way up from the 4500mAh found in the previous model. It supports 90W TurboPower charging, which Motorola says can give you a full day's worth of power in just six minutes. And if you prefer to ditch the cables, there's also 15W wireless charging support (though you'll need to buy the charger separately).



The regular Edge 60 isn't far behind either. It packs a big 5200mAh battery and supports 68W TurboPower charging. That is enough to get you through the day with just eight minutes plugged in.



Price and availability



The Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Edge 60 are rolling out across select regions including Asia, Europe, Latin America and Oceania. But if you are in the US, don't get your hopes up – these models aren't officially launching there. Still, if you're set on grabbing one, importing is always an option – just double-check that it plays nice with your carrier's network first.



As for pricing, nothing is official yet, but based on last year's lineup, you can expect something in the ballpark of €699 in the EU and £599.99 in the UK for the Pro, while the regular Edge 60 might land closer to €599. Of course, this could vary depending on the market and the storage/RAM combo you go for.



If the Motorola Edge 60 or Edge 60 Pro aren't quite what you are after, there are other options worth considering from Motorola, Samsung or Google . For those on a tighter budget, you might want to check out the Edge 60 Fusion or the new Moto G (2025) – both offer solid features at a lower price point.



On the other hand, if you are not as focused on price but want better software support, the Pixel 9a or the recently launched Galaxy A36 and A56 are great options. These phones stand out with up to 7 years of OS updates, making them a smart choice if you plan to keep your phone for a while.

The camera setup on the Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro brings a mix of hardware and smart software. Both phones are loaded with:If you go with the Pro model, you will also get 3x optical zoom and up to 50x Super Zoom for those times when you really want to get in close without moving an inch.But it is not just about the hardware. Motorola's Photo Enhancement Engine teams up with Moto AI to automatically clean up your shots – tweaking fine details, cutting down noise and giving images a more polished look.The Pro also gets some new AI features, like Group Shot, which snaps multiple frames in quick succession and merges them so everyone looks their best (yes, even that one friend who always blinks).