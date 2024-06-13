Motorola makes the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) a no-brainer purchase with discount AND gift





Right now, for instance, fans of pen-wielding devices are faced with the seemingly impossible choice of waiting until tomorrow to pick up the brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at AT&T or go for a deeply discounted Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) today.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)





While both options have their pros and cons, cash-strapped buyers are strongly recommended to purchase the older edition directly from Motorola as soon as possible. That's because the unlocked 5G-capable Moto G Stylus from last year is not only marked down by a cool 150 bucks from a $399.99 list price, but also bundled with a complimentary pair of Moto Buds 600.





Those noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are separately available for $99.99, which brings your total savings up to a towering and completely unprecedented 250 bucks. Even if you don't really need a new pair of buds, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is without a doubt a smart buy at a reduced price of $249.99, sporting a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-supporting 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen in addition to a nice and handy built-in pen.





Compared to its 2024 sequel, this thing is obviously humbler in a few key departments, packing, for instance, just 6 gigs of RAM instead of 8 while sporting a rather boring plastic body instead of a much flashier vegan leather design. But the 2024 generation costs $400 in an unlocked variant, and something tells us it's going to take Motorola a long time before dropping that price point below the $300 mark.



The 2023 and 2024 G Styluses with 5G connectivity actually share the exact same Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, as well as an identical 256GB storage count and 5,000mAh battery capacity. The cameras and charging speeds are upgraded on the newer version, but all in all, it's incredibly hard to argue with the current value proposition of a Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)/Moto Buds 600 bundle available for $249.99.