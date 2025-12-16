Motorola is the new "flagship killer" company



The "flagship killer" idea







OnePlus launched the original OnePlus launched the original OnePlus One device more than 10 years ago, back in 2014, and coined the term "flagship killer." The idea was to offer a capable device with flagship specs at a price much lower than popular flagships at the time.



Recommended For You Back then, the OnePlus One launched at $350, while Samsung’s contemporary flagship, the Galaxy S5 , cost $649-$699 unlocked. That massive price gap wasn’t just about the market — the original OnePlus One was a massive success that gave the company the necessary fuel to take off into the smartphone business skies.



Of course, the phone had its problems, and the availability was poor with limited units, online-only sales, and big waiting lists. However, people got a taste of something new—a capable phone that didn't cost an arm and a leg. Of course, the phone had its problems, and the availability was poor with limited units, online-only sales, and big waiting lists. However, people got a taste of something new—a capable phone that didn't cost an arm and a leg.



Now, 11 years later, the latest device from the company—the Now, 11 years later, the latest device from the company—the OnePlus 15 —is anything but affordable with a price tag of $899, and it's actually more expensive than the base flagship models from Apple, Samsung, and Google.



Recommended For You But there's one company starting to fill this gap— But there's one company starting to fill this gap— Motorola



The writing was already on the wall since the Motorola Edge Plus







Motorola is no stranger to flagship phones. Even after the Lenovo acquisition, the company has been knocking on the flagship door for several years now. The Motorola Edge Plus from 2023 was a prime example.



The phone features a curved P-OLED display with a 165 Hz display refresh rate, a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a triple camera system, a big battery with fast charging, and 512 GB of storage. All that for just $799.



The next iteration of the flagship killer idea came with the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, and even though this phone wasn't officially available in the US at its debut, now you can The next iteration of the flagship killer idea came with the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, and even though this phone wasn't officially available in the US at its debut, now you can find one unlocked at Walmart for around $700



This model further tweaked and perfected the flagship killer mantra. The screen got brighter, the camera system got better, and the price remained attractive. There's even a 1TB version ($725 at Walmart currently) that is an amazing value proposition even today. I really liked the different design approach with the wooden and vegan leather back designs—they were unique.



The Motorola Signature is shaping up to be a great phone







According to the latest rumors, Motorola is gearing up to launch the next phone from the Edge series, but this time it seems According to the latest rumors, Motorola is gearing up to launch the next phone from the Edge series, but this time it seems the company will be using a different name—Motorola Signature



The reasons behind the rebranding aren't clear and not exactly official, but I suppose a simpler name might be easier to remember and cater to more people, especially given the diverse portfolio of The reasons behind the rebranding aren't clear and not exactly official, but I suppose a simpler name might be easier to remember and cater to more people, especially given the diverse portfolio of Motorola phones (there were over 30 models in 2024).



What do we know about the Motorola Signature? Not much, but the things we do know so far are exciting. What do we know about the Motorola Signature? Not much, but the things we do know so far are exciting.



The screen of the Motorola Signature is expected to be a 6.7-inch OLED panel with 1.5K resolution (2712 x 1220 pixels) and a 120 Hz display refresh rate. It seems that Motorola has gone for a more widespread screen refresh rate, the same as that used on Galaxy, Pixel, and iPhone devices.



Next we have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. You may notice the lack of the "Elite" moniker in the name. Just like the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, used on the Edge 50 Ultra, this one is a slightly slower version of the latest Qualcomm silicon. Next we have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. You may notice the lack of the "Elite" moniker in the name. Just like the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, used on the Edge 50 Ultra, this one is a slightly slower version of the latest Qualcomm silicon.





I don't expect it to be slow, especially in normal day-to-day use, and given the overheating issues of the Elite Gen 5, the Signature might be better off with this new chip.



Regarding the camera, the new Motorola phone is expected to feature a trio of 50MP cameras on its back, and it's the usual wide+ultrawide+telephoto combo. Regarding the camera, the newis expected to feature a trio of 50MP cameras on its back, and it's the usual wide+ultrawide+telephoto combo.



The final piece of information we have about the phone concerns its design. There's a leaked render showing the phone in Green and Bronze. The design is quite interesting, and the back looks made of some kind of fabric, or at least it has a visible texture to it.



Motorola Signature rumored specs:

6.7-inch OLED flat screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor;

50 + 50 + 50MP triple rear-facing camera system;

Black, green, and bronze color options.



We don't have any info on things like battery capacity, charging, software support, and availability, especially in the US, which brings us to one important question.



What are the missing ingredients for Motorola to become a legitimate flagship/killer company?







Taking cues from the previous two attempts, it seems that Motorola is struggling to challenge the big guys in one key area—the software.



For starters, Motorola offers just 3 years of major OS updates on the Edge Plus and Edge 50 Ultra, which is just insufficient. Especially in a smartphone world where the midrange For starters, Motorola offers just 3 years of major OS updates on the Edge Plus and Edge 50 Ultra, which is just insufficient. Especially in a smartphone world where the midrange Galaxy A56 , for example, comes with six years of software support.



Then comes the bloatware. Motorola seems to be living in the 2010s, when getting a clean Android version was near impossible and was reserved for a select few, including Google Nexus One users.



The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra came with pre-installed bloatware with some low-quality games. Heck, even Motorola's weather app comes with ads (it uses 1Weather), and the stock widget appears broken. The software experience was a bit lacking, to sum it all up. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra came with pre-installed bloatware with some low-quality games. Heck, even Motorola's weather app comes with ads (it uses 1Weather), and the stock widget appears broken. The software experience was a bit lacking, to sum it all up.



Another big help would be a more widespread availability, especially in the US. Getting the Motorola Signature at the major carriers could be the make-it-or-break-it moment for the Signature. Finally, the price will play a part in all this, for sure, but judging from the previous releases, Motorola will get this one right.



Conclusion







In my opinion, Motorola has a rare chance to occupy a niche that's not yet crowded, especially in the US. With OnePlus moving to the premium segment and other Chinese brands yet to make it to the land of the brave, Motorola can score big with the Signature if the company plays its cards well. In my opinion, Motorola has a rare chance to occupy a niche that's not yet crowded, especially in the US. With OnePlus moving to the premium segment and other Chinese brands yet to make it to the land of the brave, Motorola can score big with the Signature if the company plays its cards well.



I can't wait to test the Motorola Signature when it lands in early 2026! Are you excited about this Galaxy S26 killer and would you buy one?