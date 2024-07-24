Brilliant Motorola Edge+ (2023) deal keeps it under the $500 mark on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Prime Day 2024 craze is over, but some Amazon deals are still here! For instance, the Motorola Edge (2024) remains $100 off, as shared yesterday. But another Motorola phone sports a much more appealing discount. It's, of course, the Edge+ (2023), which surprisingly sells for under $500, saving you a whopping $300!
That's a great bargain, given that the phone usually costs about $800. As far as we know, this gigantic price cut only went live during last week's shopping spree. You know what this means, right? The handset is now at its best price! By the way, you can find the same discount at Best Buy and the official store.
Under the hood, this Android phone uses none other than the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which delivers fantastic everyday performance. The smartphone also packs a huge 512GB of storage, catering to your digital hoarding habits.
With that in mind, you still get good-looking shots, especially with the Portrait Mode. Spec-wise, the device features a 50MP main unit, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP 2X zoom lens. On the front, this puppy sports a 60MP selfie camera.
If you're willing to live with the less-than-stellar camera, the Edge+ (2023) can make you a great everyday phone. It has a fantastic display, offers top performance, and also packs a large 5,100mAh battery with 68W fast charging. The best part about it? You can now buy one for less than $500!
That's a great bargain, given that the phone usually costs about $800. As far as we know, this gigantic price cut only went live during last week's shopping spree. You know what this means, right? The handset is now at its best price! By the way, you can find the same discount at Best Buy and the official store.
While it may not exactly rival Samsung's top-notch Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Edge+ (2023) still impresses with its display and overall performance. Namely, you get a 6.7-inch OLED screen with ultra-snappy 165Hz refresh rates that make gaming, scrolling, etc., feel as smooth as silk.
Under the hood, this Android phone uses none other than the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which delivers fantastic everyday performance. The smartphone also packs a huge 512GB of storage, catering to your digital hoarding habits.
What about the camera? You won't find the Motorola handset the best camera phone out there, for it tends to capture photos with slightly warmer colors (which may not be everyone's cup of tea). The zoom quality isn't fascinating, either.
With that in mind, you still get good-looking shots, especially with the Portrait Mode. Spec-wise, the device features a 50MP main unit, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP 2X zoom lens. On the front, this puppy sports a 60MP selfie camera.
If you're willing to live with the less-than-stellar camera, the Edge+ (2023) can make you a great everyday phone. It has a fantastic display, offers top performance, and also packs a large 5,100mAh battery with 68W fast charging. The best part about it? You can now buy one for less than $500!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
24 Jul, 2024Brilliant Motorola Edge+ (2023) deal keeps it under the $500 mark on Amazon
23 Jul, 2024The Motorola Edge (2024) is still available at its best price on Amazon
17 Jul, 2024Prime Day turns the top-shelf Edge+ (2023) into a dream come true after a massive $300 discount
16 Jul, 2024Motorola's brand-new Edge (2024) mid-ranger is even more affordable than usual for Prime Day
08 Jul, 2024The mid-range Motorola Edge (2023) is a delight for 42% off at these merchants
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: