The Motorola Edge (2024) is still available at its best price on Amazon

Do you recall Prime Day 2024's incredible offer on the Motorola Edge (2024)? The deal was supposed to be active for the 48-hour event, but it's still here! That's right, Amazon still lets you save $100 on this exciting Motorola phone.

Grab the Edge (2024) for $100 off at Amazon

Surprise, surprise! The Motorola Edge (2024) deal we first saw on Prime Day is still up for grabs! That means it's not too late to get the 2024-released Edge model for $100 off its list price, which lands it at its lowest price so far. Take advantage of this exciting deal before it ends!
$100 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

The Edge (2024) is now $100 off at Motorola.com

The Motorola Edge (2024) is now available for $100 off at the official Motorola Store. That means it's at its lowest price right now. You can save even more with trade-ins, which makes the deal even sweeter. Don't miss out on this promo and take advantage soon!
$100 off (18%)
$449 99
$549 99
Buy at Motorola

As you probably remember, last week's Prime Day offer was exclusively available for Prime members. Right now, however, anyone can take advantage of the $100 discount. So, if you missed the initial chance to grab this bad boy for under $450, now's still a great time to do so!

By the way, the official Motorola Store matches Amazon's offer. If you have an old phone in good condition that you don't mind trading in, we advise you to opt for this deal. That's because you can save extra with trade-ins at the official store.

For a sub-$450 device, this bad boy is easily one of the best mid-range phones in 2024. It sports an awesome 6.6-inch pOLED screen with 144Hz max refresh rates and HDR10+ support, offering vibrant colors.

Then you get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, giving you mostly snappy performance. On the camera front, you have a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide unit. On the front, the handset sports a 32MP camera. Generally, the handset gives you good-looking photos, but color reproduction isn't quite as spot-on as what you get from, say, the Pixel 8a or the OnePlus 12R.

But if you don't care much for smartphone photography, you should be pretty happy with what this Moto device gives you on most fronts. As mentioned, the performance is snappy, plus you get 256GB of built-in storage and a large 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired charging.

In terms of software, the Edge (2024) runs on Android 14 out of the box and should receive two years of OS updates. While that's on par with what most other Motorola phones offer, it certainly can't rival the Pixel 8a. As you might know, Google has committed to providing a whopping seven years of OS updates on this phone.

If you think the Motorola Edge (2024) might be right for you, definitely go for Amazon's deal. At $100 off its list price of about $550, this bad boy seems undeniably more attractive.
