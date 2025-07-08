Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
The Galaxy A36 5G just became cheaper than ever for Prime Day

The Galaxy A36 5G has never been $100 off—until now! Save big with this Prime-exclusive sale at Amazon.

Front and back view of the Galaxy A36 5G.
Who said you must pay top dollar for AI features on your phone? The Galaxy A36, for instance, packs Circle to Search, Object Eraser, and other nice features, plus it costs just under $400. But now, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day promo, you can get it for $100 off!

Save $100 on the Galaxy A36 5G with Prime

$100 off (25%)
Prime Day makes the Galaxy A36 5G a very compelling pick. For a limited time, you can save $100 on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3-powered phone. At that price, the phone is hard to resist, for sure. Get yours with Prime membership and save $100 while Prime Day lasts.
Buy at Amazon

That's right: this Android phone has dropped to its best price for Prime Day. Given that no retailer has offered a deeper price cut before, we'd say this promo is absolutely irresistible. Hurry up if you wish to save, though, as Prime Day won't last forever. And remember: this is a Prime-exclusive sale.

Featuring a beautiful 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and excellent brightness levels, the Galaxy A36 definitely packs a punch. It also sports a solid camera setup for the price: a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera that deliver good-looking photos.

Of course, images don't look nearly as good as, say, on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Still, as shown in our Galaxy A36 review, the photos offer good detail and mostly decent exposure, especially for a phone in this price range. And with AI-powered extras built into the camera app, the device is a good choice for casual photography.

What about performance? Well, this Samsung phone is no champ when it comes to benchmarks. With its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, the handset is about on par with its predecessor in terms of raw horsepower. However, it's more than good enough for everyday tasks and moderate use.

Add to this budget package an impressive six-year software support promise, and you've got a pretty solid budget phone. While it might not be an ultra-compelling buy at its standard price, the Galaxy A36 5G is more than good enough at this Prime Day discount. Get yours with Prime and save $100 while the event lasts.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless