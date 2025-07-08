Best Prime Day 2025 tablet deals: Get a Galaxy Tab S10+ for $165 off and more
The perfect time to get a new tablet at a bargain price has come! Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and we're seeing generous Prime Day tablet deals left and right.
We're talking massive savings on popular options like the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Pixel Tablet—the former is selling for $165 off, while the latter is available at a sweet $150 discount. And if you're not a Samsung or Pixel fan, you can still save quite a sum on a new iPad or even the OnePlus Pad. So it's safe to say that Prime Day 2025 has brought something for everyone when it comes to tablet deals.
Since Amazon is full of top tablet deals this Prime Day—and we know how hard it can be to navigate through all the promos—we've gathered the best Prime Day tablet deals in one space: right here in this article. Just don't waste time and save with the offers below as soon as possible, because deals like these don't stay up for grabs for long during shopping events. So, check them out and score a new tablet at a bargain price now!
Top 3 tablet deals this Prime Day
Prime Day iPad deals
While Apple's products don't get huge discounts during shopping events, there are still a few pretty awesome Prime Day iPad deals that let you get a new iPad at a hefty discount. For instance, Amazon is offering an $119 discount on the 128GB Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7 in Gray. That knocks the price down to just under $380, which is a great deal on Apple’s most compact tablet, especially with the A17 Pro chip powering it. If you want something small but powerful, this is one of the best value picks of the day.
Prime Day Galaxy Tab deals
Unlike Apple's tablets, Samsung's slates usually receive incredible discounts during Prime Day. And we're happy to report that Prime Day 2025 is no exception, as it has brought plenty of top Prime Day Galaxy Tab deals. You can save $150 on the high-end Galaxy Tab S10+, while the mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE is selling at a sweet $70 discount.
Prime Day deals on Lenovo tablets
Prime Day 2025 has also brought quite a few tempting deals on Lenovo tablets. For instance, the Yoga Tab Plus is now $230 off at Lenovo’s official store, while the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE is down by $110, making it an ideal budget pick with LTE support and an 11-inch display. Over on Amazon, the Lenovo Tab Plus (2024) is $54 off, while the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro has received a $60 discount and comes bundled with a stylus and folio case.
Prime Day deals on other tablets
Of course, we're also seeing a lot of generous Prime Day tablet deals on slates from brands like Google and OnePlus. For example, the Pixel Tablet with 128GB of storage and without a speaker dock is now $150 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just under $250
When will Prime Day 2025 start?
Amazon’s Prime Day has begun and will run for four full days, continuing through July 11th. This extended window gives you plenty of time to explore and grab a top-tier slate at a bargain price. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers while they last!
Where can I find the best deals for Prime Day 2025?
Amazon. Still, while many of the best Prime Day deals are usually available at the e-commerce giant, we suggest keeping an eye on its rival stores as well. Over the past two years or so, Best Buy and Walmart have launched incredible discounts to draw shoppers' attention simultaneously with Amazon's Prime Day event.
How long will Prime Day 2025 last?
Prime Day 2025 will last four days, running through July 11th. This longer event gives you extra time compared to previous years to take advantage of the exceptional deals. Keep in mind that many offers require an Amazon Prime membership, so it’s a good idea to sign up if you haven’t already.
