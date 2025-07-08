Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Best Prime Day 2025 tablet deals: Get a Galaxy Tab S10+ for $165 off and more

The perfect time to get a new tablet at a bargain price has come! Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and we're seeing generous Prime Day tablet deals left and right.

We're talking massive savings on popular options like the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Pixel Tablet—the former is selling for $165 off, while the latter is available at a sweet $150 discount. And if you're not a Samsung or Pixel fan, you can still save quite a sum on a new iPad or even the OnePlus Pad. So it's safe to say that Prime Day 2025 has brought something for everyone when it comes to tablet deals.

Since Amazon is full of top tablet deals this Prime Day—and we know how hard it can be to navigate through all the promos—we've gathered the best Prime Day tablet deals in one space: right here in this article. Just don't waste time and save with the offers below as soon as possible, because deals like these don't stay up for grabs for long during shopping events. So, check them out and score a new tablet at a bargain price now!



Jump to:


Also see:

Top 3 tablet deals this Prime Day


The iPad Air M3 is $119 off for Prime Day!

$119 off (20%)
The ultra-powerful iPad Air M3 is an excellent choice at Amazon, as it's 128GB version is selling for a whopping $119 off for Prime Day. At that discount, it's an excellent pick for iPadOS fans looking for a powerful yet (relatively) affordable tablet. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB, Gray: Save $150 during Prime Day!

$150 off (15%)
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S10+ is selling for $150 off on Amazon and can be yours for south of $900. With speedy performance and a beautiful display, it's a top choice for both work and entertainment. Plus, with seven years of software support, you won't need to upgrade for a long time. Don't wait—save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Tablet 128GB, no Speaker Dock: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (38%)
Amazon is selling the 128GB Pixel Tablet (minus the Charging Speaker Dock) at a hefty $150 discount for Prime Day, dropping it under the $250 mark. Packed with the capable Tensor G2 chip, this tablet runs fast and smooth. Plus, its 11-inch LCD display makes streaming videos or browsing the web a delight. Act fast and save today!
Buy at Amazon

Prime Day iPad deals


While Apple's products don't get huge discounts during shopping events, there are still a few pretty awesome Prime Day iPad deals that let you get a new iPad at a hefty discount. For instance, Amazon is offering an $119 discount on the 128GB Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7 in Gray. That knocks the price down to just under $380, which is a great deal on Apple’s most compact tablet, especially with the A17 Pro chip powering it. If you want something small but powerful, this is one of the best value picks of the day.

iPad mini A17 Pro, 128GB, Gray: $119 OFF for Prime Day

$119 off (24%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $119 price cut on the iPad mini A17 Pro with 128GB of storage in Gray. That brings the Wi-Fi-only model down to just under $380. Get yours and save while this generous Prime Day deal lasts.
Buy at Amazon

The iPad Air M3 is $119 off for Prime Day!

$119 off (20%)
The ultra-powerful iPad Air M3 is an excellent choice at Amazon, as it's 128GB version is selling for a whopping $119 off for Prime Day. At that discount, it's an excellent pick for iPadOS fans looking for a powerful yet (relatively) affordable tablet. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025, 128GB): Save 20%!

$69 off (20%)
Looking to score a base iPad for everyday entertainment at a rare discount? Now’s your chance — the iPad A16 in yellow with 128GB of storage is 20% off at Amazon for Prime Day. It’s a solid deal on a reliable tablet, perfect for streaming, browsing, and more. Don’t wait — grab it while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon

13-inch iPad Pro M4, 256GB: $112 off on Amazon!

$112 off (9%)
Amazon is selling the 256GB version of the 13-inch iPad Pro with an M4 chip at a sweet $112 discount, allowing you to get one for just under $1,100. The tablet is one of the best on the market, offering incredible performance and a stunning display. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

The iPad mini 6 is $125 off at Walmart

$524
$649
$125 off (19%)
The iPad mini 6 with 64GB of storage and cellular support is currently available for a whopping $125 off its original price. That brings the mini-sized tablet down to a much more attractive price. Grab yours and save big at Walmart before it's too late.
Buy at Walmart

11-inch iPad Air M2, 512GB, Wi-Fi: Save $200!

Looking for a powerful iPad Air with 512GB of storage? The M2-powered iPad Air fits the bill—and right now, you can get one for $200 off on Amazon. Don't miss out!
 Prime Day Galaxy Tab deals


Unlike Apple's tablets, Samsung's slates usually receive incredible discounts during Prime Day. And we're happy to report that Prime Day 2025 is no exception, as it has brought plenty of top Prime Day Galaxy Tab deals. You can save $150 on the high-end Galaxy Tab S10+, while the mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE is selling at a sweet $70 discount.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is 36% off for Prime Day

$80 off (36%)
This Prime Day, users on a tight budget can grab the Galaxy Tab A9+ for 36% off its original price. That saves you a whopping $80 on the 4/64GB model at Amazon. Get yours and enjoy your savings.
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) 128GB: Save $100 this Prime Day!

$100 off (30%)
Prime Day 2025 makes the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) an epic bargain! For a limited time, the device with 128GB of storage is going for $100 off. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: Save $265 on Amazon!

$265 off (29%)
Amazon has knocked $265 off the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage, bringing the price to just under $655. Packed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a vibrant AMOLED screen, it’s a solid choice for streaming, gaming, or work. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Save $165 on Amazon!

$165 off (17%)
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S10+ is discounted by $165 on Amazon, bringing the price to just under $835. With blazing-fast performance and a stunning display, it's a top pick for both work and play. Act fast and save now!
Buy at Amazon

Save $70 on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE

$70 off (14%)
Enjoy Galaxy AI features and S Pen precision with the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. The slate boasts an IP68 rating, giving you excellent water and dust resistance. The best part? Amazon is offering it for $70 off its price for Prime Day. Save now!
Buy at Amazon


Prime Day deals on Lenovo tablets


Prime Day 2025 has also brought quite a few tempting deals on Lenovo tablets. For instance, the Yoga Tab Plus is now $230 off at Lenovo’s official store, while the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE is down by $110, making it an ideal budget pick with LTE support and an 11-inch display. Over on Amazon, the Lenovo Tab Plus (2024) is $54 off, while the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro has received a $60 discount and comes bundled with a stylus and folio case.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is $230 off!

$539 99
$769 99
$230 off (30%)
The 16/512GB Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a pretty solid bargain with this flash sale at the official store. Right now, the tablet sells for a whopping $230 off, bringing it to an irresistible price. The tablet ships with a keyboard pack and a stylus at no extra cost.
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab K11 LTE: $110 off at Lenovo

$169 99
$279 99
$110 off (39%)
The Lenovo Tab K11 LTE is a top pick for budget-conscious shoppers seeking everyday entertainment. The tablet is lightweight, compact with its 11-inch display, and it even supports LTE connectivity. Get yours and save at Lenovo.
Buy at Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is $120 off

$429 99
$549 99
$120 off (22%)
Now's your chance to make your mobile Android gaming experience more affordable. The official Lenovo Store has launched another stunning $120 discount on this high-end gaming companion, making it an excellent pick for just about any gaming fanatic.
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab Plus 2024: Save $54!

$54 off (18%)
Amazon is giving you a pretty sweet Tab Plus sale you just can't ignore. The device goes for $54 off right now, offering stunning sound and a pretty decent everyday performance at a more affordable price. Act fast and save!
Buy at Amazon

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is $60 off for Prime Day!

$60 off (16%)
The budget-friendly Lenovo Idea Tab Pro has dropped to a lower price thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deal. The retailer is letting you save $60 on the tablet right now, making it a perfect fit for users seeking bang for buck. The tablet comes with a stylus and folio case in the box. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Prime Day deals on other tablets


Of course, we're also seeing a lot of generous Prime Day tablet deals on slates from brands like Google and OnePlus. For example, the Pixel Tablet with 128GB of storage and without a speaker dock is now $150 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just under $250

Pixel Tablet 128GB, no Speaker Dock: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (38%)
Amazon is selling the 128GB Pixel Tablet (minus the Charging Speaker Dock) at a hefty $150 discount for Prime Day, dropping it under the $250 mark. Packed with the capable Tensor G2 chip, this tablet runs fast and smooth. Plus, its 11-inch LCD display makes streaming videos or browsing the web a delight. Act fast and save today!
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): Save 50% with Prime!

$70 off (50%)
Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for just under $70—50% off the original price. This tablet features a vibrant 10-inch Full HD screen, and it’s a top pick for relaxation and everyday use. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Pad 128GB: Save $151 during Prime Day!

$151 off (31%)
Amazon is offering a massive $151 discount on the OnePlus Pad for Prime Day. This means you can score a unit for just under $330. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire Max 11: Save 39% on Amazon!

$90 off (39%)
Get the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet for just under $140, a 39% savings. It offers a vivid 11-inch display, 14-hour battery life, and optional stylus and keyboard for streaming, reading, and gaming. With 64 GB of storage and a sleek gray design, it’s a versatile all-in-one device.
Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus Pad 3 comes with two gifts worth $300

$699 99
The impressive OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, offering insanely good performance. Its display and battery life are just as awesome, making it a solid iPad Pro alternative. The best part about it is that you can still pre-order it with two free gifts: a keyboard and a stylus with a total value of $299.98.
Pre-order at OnePlus

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 16/512GB: Save $350!

$350 off (29%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $350 discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This model comes equipped with a fast Snapdragon X Plus chip that offers speedy performance. In addition, the 13-inch LCD display delivers great visuals. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

When will Prime Day 2025 start?


Amazon’s Prime Day has begun and will run for four full days, continuing through July 11th. This extended window gives you plenty of time to explore and grab a top-tier slate at a bargain price. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers while they last!

Where can I find the best deals for Prime Day 2025?


Amazon. Still, while many of the best Prime Day deals are usually available at the e-commerce giant, we suggest keeping an eye on its rival stores as well. Over the past two years or so, Best Buy and Walmart have launched incredible discounts to draw shoppers' attention simultaneously with Amazon's Prime Day event.

How long will Prime Day 2025 last?


Prime Day 2025 will last four days, running through July 11th. This longer event gives you extra time compared to previous years to take advantage of the exceptional deals. Keep in mind that many offers require an Amazon Prime membership, so it’s a good idea to sign up if you haven’t already.

