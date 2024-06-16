Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon

The flagship-grade Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy Amazon discount
Hardcore Motorola fans can still get the one of the brand's best phones at great prices. That’s right, the Edge+ (2023) is still $200 off at Amazon. At that price, it’s considerably more affordable than a discounted Pixel 8 Pro, giving you plenty of value for money. 

The 6.7-inch Edge+ (2023) has a great-looking OLED screen and snappy 165Hz refresh rates. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset doing some magic tricks, you get a very snappy experience that makes everything look stunningly good! You even have 512GB of built-in storage for all your digital hoarding obsessions. The non-foldable flagship phone also has a triple camera system with a 50MP main OIS sensor plus a superb Portrait Mode on the front 60MP camera. A large battery and fast charging speeds complete the package in the best possible way. Get yours and save $200 on Amazon.
This cooler-than-cool deal first saw the first light of dawn during the Black Friday 2023 shopping bonanza. But it wasn’t to be a one-time thing, for the Android phone has been available for about $600 plenty of times since then. Even so, getting a device that normally costs about $800 at a $200 price cut sounds like a pretty good offer.

By the way, if you recall, we shared an Edge+ (2023) deal at Motorola.com with a gift a few days ago. If you need a pair of earbuds (the Moto Buds+), not just a phone, this deal might be more suitable for you.

While it may not give the OnePlus 12 or the Galaxy S24 Ultra a run for their money, this Moto phone is actually quite good. It has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with awe-inspiring 165Hz max refresh rates, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a superb 5,100mAh battery under the hood. You can expect a buttery smooth and zippy experience, just what a proper flagship phone should give you. 

Even though it might not be the best camera phone, this handset still has a great rear camera design. It features a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP ultra-wide unit, and a 12MP 2X zoom sensor on the rear. This setup gives takes photos with a good amount of detail, vibrant colors, and proper exposure. With the 60MP front camera and a polished Portrait Mode, you get Instagram-worthy photos that don’t require touch-ups, too!

There’s no need to beat around the bush: the Edge+ (2023) is indeed a pretty great device. If you think it could be right for you, get it at Amazon and save $200.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

