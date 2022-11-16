The state-of-the-art Motorola Edge+ (2022) is discounted by more than $500 with no strings attached





This allows bargain hunters to nab the 5G-enabled Edge+ (2022) powerhouse for a measly $489.99 in your choice of "Cosmos Blue" or "Stardust White" colorways for a very limited time without jumping through any hoops whatsoever or making any sort of compromises.

Motorola Edge+ (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Two Colors, New, Full 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $510 off (51%) $489 99 $999 99 Buy at Woot





These are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold by the Amazon-owned e-tailer at a simply incredible $510 (or 51 percent) discount with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, making this Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered 6.7-incher quite possibly the best budget phone available before Christmas (and Thanksgiving).





Of course, the holiday season is long (and full of great opportunities to save a lot of money), and this is technically not a Black Friday 2022 deal, so at least in theory, you could always end up spending less if you're willing to wait until November 25.





Then again, we're having a hard time imagining an ultra-high-end unlocked handset like this one with a hefty 512 gigs of internal storage space, 8GB RAM, 4,800mAh battery capacity, blazing fast charging support, two 50MP rear-facing cameras, one 60MP selfie shooter, and a silky smooth 144Hz OLED display in tow could ever drop lower than 490 bucks with no upfront carrier activation or device trade-in.





almost unthinkable when the decidedly humbler non-Plus Such a thing isunthinkable when the decidedly humbler non-Plus Motorola Edge (2022) still costs $500 (after a $100 "Black Friday" discount from a $600 list price), and Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22 , for instance, has yet to go lower than $620.



