The state-of-the-art Motorola Edge+ (2022) is discounted by more than $500 with no strings attached

If you were impressed to see arguably Motorola's best US phone marked down by an extraordinary 400 bucks in an unlocked 512GB storage variant last month, which is an early holiday deal that's still going on at the likes of Amazon and Best Buy, you may want to sit down before hearing about Woot's even greater one-day-only sale.

This allows bargain hunters to nab the 5G-enabled Edge+ (2022) powerhouse for a measly $489.99 in your choice of "Cosmos Blue" or "Stardust White" colorways for a very limited time without jumping through any hoops whatsoever or making any sort of compromises.

Motorola Edge+ (2022)

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Two Colors, New, Full 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$510 off (51%)
$489 99
$999 99
Buy at Woot

These are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold by the Amazon-owned e-tailer at a simply incredible $510 (or 51 percent) discount with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, making this Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered 6.7-incher quite possibly the best budget phone available before Christmas (and Thanksgiving).

Of course, the holiday season is long (and full of great opportunities to save a lot of money), and this is technically not a Black Friday 2022 deal, so at least in theory, you could always end up spending less if you're willing to wait until November 25. 

Then again, we're having a hard time imagining an ultra-high-end unlocked handset like this one with a hefty 512 gigs of internal storage space, 8GB RAM, 4,800mAh battery capacity, blazing fast charging support, two 50MP rear-facing cameras, one 60MP selfie shooter, and a silky smooth 144Hz OLED display in tow could ever drop lower than 490 bucks with no upfront carrier activation or device trade-in.

Such a thing is almost unthinkable when the decidedly humbler non-Plus Motorola Edge (2022) still costs $500 (after a $100 "Black Friday" discount from a $600 list price), and Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22, for instance, has yet to go lower than $620.

Interestingly, the Motorola Edge+ (2022) 5G actually scored a similar 50 percent discount before (twice!), although the previous Woot deals unsurprisingly went away... roughly as quickly as this new one is also set to expire.
