This new Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal is simply incredible





Well, if the latter model, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, felt like a bargain at $790, wait until you see how much Woot is charging today only for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Motorola Edge+ (2022) units in your choice of Cosmos Blue or Stardust White colors.

Motorola Edge+ (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Two Colors, New, Full Warranty $500 off (50%) $499 99 $999 99 Buy at Woot





Normally available for an extravagant but arguably fair $999.99, this bad boy can be yours right now at a measly $499.99 with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. That's an unbelievable, and of course, never-before-seen 50 percent discount for a premium Android 12 handset released in the US just a few months back





The aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm SoC and hefty 512 gigs of internal storage space alone are undeniably worth more than five Benjamins, but naturally, the 2022 Edge Plus flagship (known elsewhere under the Edge 30 Pro name) has a bunch of other super-advanced specs and features going for it as well.





We're talking a 6.7-inch OLED display with a so-so resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and cutting-edge 144Hz refresh rate support, a decent 8 gigs of RAM to go nicely with the bonkers aforementioned 512GB local digital hoarding room, a large 4,800mAh battery capable of up to 68W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of two different 50MP shooters (and a largely pointless third 2MP sensor), and a remarkable single 60MP selfie snapper.





It pretty much goes without saying that the unlocked devices on sale here today can tap into any US 5G network you like, and on top of everything, the ridiculously affordable Motorola Edge+ (2022) will be shipped with a 30W fast charger in the box, as well as a "smart stylus." That might not be as sophisticated as the Galaxy S22 Ultra's built-in S Pen, but we probably don't have to tell you how much costlier Samsung's latest flagship is... with 128GB storage and no power brick in the box.