Half-off Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal returns with a bang

If you found it hard to even wrap your head around Woot's incredible one-day-only 50 percent Motorola Edge+ (2022) discount from last week, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is somehow ready to give you an additional 21 days (at the time of this writing) to try to understand how such an offer can be profitable for America's fastest-growing smartphone vendor.

Alternatively, of course, you could just be happy you're getting a second (extended) chance at buying an unlocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse with a whopping 512GB internal storage space for a measly $499.99.

Motorola Edge+ (2022)

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Two Colors, New, Full Warranty
$500 off (50%)
$499 99
$999 99
Buy at Woot

That's down from a $999.99 list price that never exactly seemed excessive for a 5G-enabled handset released in the US just a few months back. Incredibly enough, there are no catches and no strings attached to this killer deal, and the ultra-affordable Edge Plus (2022) units on sale at Woot for a (somewhat) limited time are brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Put simply, Android power users are looking at a truly unrefusable bargain here, and the timing almost couldn't be better. If you can't afford Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 or don't want to break the bank so close to Black Friday 2022 and the rest of the holiday shopping season, this might just be the greatest budget-friendly alternative.

We're talking about a legitimately decent candidate for the title of best 2022 phone here at any price, packing 8 gigs of RAM and a hefty 4,800mAh battery capable of blazing fast charging in addition to the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor while also rocking a silky smooth 144Hz OLED 6.7-inch display and a triple rear-facing camera system including two different 50MP shooters.

The $499.99 Motorola Edge+ (2022) even ships with a 30W power brick in the box in your choice of Cosmos Blue or Stardust White paint jobs, with a proprietary "smart stylus" also supported but not actually bundled in as standard.
