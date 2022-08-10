Half-off Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal returns with a bang





Alternatively, of course, you could just be happy you're getting a second (extended) chance at buying an unlocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse with a whopping 512GB internal storage space for a measly $499.99.

Motorola Edge+ (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Two Colors, New, Full Warranty $500 off (50%) $499 99 $999 99 Buy at Woot





That's down from a $999.99 list price that never exactly seemed excessive for a 5G-enabled handset released in the US just a few months back . Incredibly enough, there are no catches and no strings attached to this killer deal, and the ultra-affordable Edge Plus (2022) units on sale at Woot for a (somewhat) limited time are brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.





Put simply, Android power users are looking at a truly unrefusable bargain here, and the timing almost couldn't be better. If you can't afford Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 or don't want to break the bank so close to Black Friday 2022 and the rest of the holiday shopping season, this might just be the greatest budget-friendly alternative.





We're talking about a legitimately decent candidate for the title of best 2022 phone here at any price, packing 8 gigs of RAM and a hefty 4,800mAh battery capable of blazing fast charging in addition to the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor while also rocking a silky smooth 144Hz OLED 6.7-inch display and a triple rear-facing camera system including two different 50MP shooters.





The $499.99 Motorola Edge+ (2022) even ships with a 30W power brick in the box in your choice of Cosmos Blue or Stardust White paint jobs, with a proprietary "smart stylus" also supported but not actually bundled in as standard.