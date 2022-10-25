Extraordinary new deal knocks $400 off Motorola Edge+ (2022) flagship





With a $999.99 recommended price attached to its name in a digital hoarder-friendly 512GB storage configuration, this Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered 6.7-incher was obviously always meant to undercut the likes of the aforementioned S22 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max, thus helping to consolidate Motorola's constantly improving market position

Motorola Edge+ (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Two Colors $400 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Two Colors, No Activation Required $400 off (40%) $599 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





Said position, of course, was mostly achieved thanks to aggressively priced mid-rangers with unrivaled features, and believe it or not, the decidedly high-end Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is currently up for grabs at a very mid-end-looking price after an absolutely huge $400 discount.





If you hurry, you can get this blazing fast unlocked handset with 68W charging capabilities, two 50MP rear-facing cameras, an impressive 60MP selfie shooter, and 8 gigs of RAM paired with the aforementioned 512 gigs of internal storage space for an incredible 40 percent less than usual in Stardust White and Cosmos Blue paint jobs from Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola 's own official US e-store.





Perhaps more notably, this insane new deal, which is unlikely to be eclipsed come Black Friday and Cyber Monday next month, makes the Edge+ (2022) just 100 bucks costlier than the "regular" Edge (2022) right now.









The Motorola Edge+ (2022), meanwhile, also comes with a shiny glass back (and a plastic frame), as well as a decent 4,800mAh battery and a phenomenally smooth 144Hz OLED display, and in case you're wondering, this exact same $400 discount was offered once before... for a very limited time for Amazon Prime members only. So, yeah, you're looking at an incredibly rare and extremely hard to ignore deal here.