Extraordinary new deal knocks $400 off Motorola Edge+ (2022) flagship

Even though it no longer packs the greatest processor available on the Android scene and it sports a considerably lower-res screen than Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, for instance, the 5G-enabled Edge+ (2022) is clearly the closest thing to a "real" flagship Motorola has brought to the US this year.

With a $999.99 recommended price attached to its name in a digital hoarder-friendly 512GB storage configuration, this Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered 6.7-incher was obviously always meant to undercut the likes of the aforementioned S22 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max, thus helping to consolidate Motorola's constantly improving market position.

Said position, of course, was mostly achieved thanks to aggressively priced mid-rangers with unrivaled features, and believe it or not, the decidedly high-end Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is currently up for grabs at a very mid-end-looking price after an absolutely huge $400 discount.

If you hurry, you can get this blazing fast unlocked handset with 68W charging capabilities, two 50MP rear-facing cameras, an impressive 60MP selfie shooter, and 8 gigs of RAM paired with the aforementioned 512 gigs of internal storage space for an incredible 40 percent less than usual in Stardust White and Cosmos Blue paint jobs from Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola's own official US e-store.

Perhaps more notably, this insane new deal, which is unlikely to be eclipsed come Black Friday and Cyber Monday next month, makes the Edge+ (2022) just 100 bucks costlier than the "regular" Edge (2022) right now.

The latter looked like a very strong candidate itself for the title of best mid-range phone you can buy this holiday season when it was released stateside, but with a significantly slower processor under the hood, "just" 256GB storage space, a much weaker 13MP ultra-wide-angle rear camera, humbler 32MP front-facing snapper, inferior 30W charging speeds, and a plastic frame, the non-Plus Edge (2022) is no longer a bargain.

The Motorola Edge+ (2022), meanwhile, also comes with a shiny glass back (and a plastic frame), as well as a decent 4,800mAh battery and a phenomenally smooth 144Hz OLED display, and in case you're wondering, this exact same $400 discount was offered once before... for a very limited time for Amazon Prime members only. So, yeah, you're looking at an incredibly rare and extremely hard to ignore deal here.
