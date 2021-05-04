The camera specs of Motorola's true 2021 flagship may have already been revealed
This is likely to join the Motorola Edge family with the same 108MP primary rear-facing camera as the aforementioned "Edge Kyoto" while featuring improved 16MP ultra-wide-angle and 8MP depth sensors... in Europe.
Meanwhile, the two "Berlin" variants are tipped to share an impressive-sounding 32MP (single) selfie snapper, but in the absence of details about things like screen size, resolution, refresh rate, processing power, memory, battery capacity, or charging speeds, it's hard to say whether we're dealing with a true flagship following in the footsteps of the Edge+ or an upper mid-range model in the vein of 2020's "regular" Edge.
Any such prediction is made that much more difficult by the absence of inside information on the third Edge "flagship" currently said to be in the works and reportedly codenamed Sierra.
