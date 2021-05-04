Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Motorola Android

The camera specs of Motorola's true 2021 flagship may have already been revealed

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 04, 2021, 8:34 AM
The camera specs of Motorola's true 2021 flagship may have already been revealed
If you're wondering what could possibly come after last year's Snapdragon 865-powered Motorola Edge+ and the early 2021-released Edge S with Snapdragon 870 inside, well, so are we. Wondering, that is, whether the Lenovo-owned company might be preparing the launch of a next-gen Edge flagship or the early retirement of an increasingly confusing brand.

Whatever official names they'll end up getting, we "know" three different high-end Moto devices are in the pipeline, and after purportedly revealing some of the key specs of a handset codenamed Kyoto just last week, the folks over at TechnikNews are now doing the same for an otherwise mysterious phone internally known as "Berlin."

This is likely to join the Motorola Edge family with the same 108MP primary rear-facing camera as the aforementioned "Edge Kyoto" while featuring improved 16MP ultra-wide-angle and 8MP depth sensors... in Europe.

Curiously enough, the US-bound version of the Motorola "Edge Berlin" is expected to settle for an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2MP depth cam on its back, which means there may not be much to distinguish that particular model from the "Edge Kyoto", at least as far as imaging specifications are concerned.

Meanwhile, the two "Berlin" variants are tipped to share an impressive-sounding 32MP (single) selfie snapper, but in the absence of details about things like screen size, resolution, refresh rate, processing power, memory, battery capacity, or charging speeds, it's hard to say whether we're dealing with a true flagship following in the footsteps of the Edge+ or an upper mid-range model in the vein of 2020's "regular" Edge.

Any such prediction is made that much more difficult by the absence of inside information on the third Edge "flagship" currently said to be in the works and reportedly codenamed Sierra.

We obviously fully expect at least one of these three to headline our roundup of 2021's best Motorola phones soon, although it remains to be seen if any of them will also prove good enough or affordable enough to make our lists of the all-around best phones out there or the best budget 5G phones.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Check out these canceled OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G colors
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
Newly discovered tech expected to dramatically improve your phone's battery
Popular stories
Top analyst says foldable iPhone coming in 2023; up to 20 million units will ship

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
AT&T's hot new 5G plan destroys T-Mobile's best alternative... for a change
Popular stories
Here's why Apple iPhone users need to install Signal even if they don't use it
Popular stories
Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless