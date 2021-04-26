Three new Motorola Edge flagships are in the works; one with a 108MP camera

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Joshua Swingle
Apr 26, 2021, 8:55 AM
Following a three-year absence from the segment, last April Motorola returned to the flagship smartphone market with two devices — the Edge and Edge+ — and a year on it appears the company is preparing new models.

Motorola's developing not one, not two, but three Edge flagships


According to a recent Tweet from leaker Evan Blass, three devices with the codenames ‘Kyoto,’ ‘Sierra,’ and ‘Berlin’ are coming to the US. No additional details were shared by Blass, but TechnikNews has obtained some information about ‘Kyoto.’

It’s said Motorola is planning a 108-megapixel main camera for the phone. The chosen sensor’s the same one used on the recently announced Moto G60, so there’s a good chance this will be a budget flagship of some kind.

The main camera sits alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and an 8-megapixel macro snapper. Also part of the package is a 2-megapixel depth sensor, in addition to either a 16-megapixel or 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know about ‘Kyoto’ for now. An official announcement is expected later this year, perhaps during the summer months. The other two models are likely to be direct successors to last year’s devices. Hopefully they'll all be strong contenders for the best Android phones of 2021

