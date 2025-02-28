Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro look awesome in freshly leaked official images
Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs. Edge 60 | Image credit: Winfuture.deMotorola has two mid-range phones in the pipeline, the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro. Both are expected to arrive in the next few weeks, but we already have the first official-looking pictures showing Motorola’s upcoming devices from just about every angle.
Although they seem to be made of plastic, the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro look very stylish. They’re very colorful and really stand out from other devices in the same price range.
The pictures leaked by Winfuture.de come with very little information about their specs, so we’re left with what’s visible in the images for the most part. For starters, it looks like both Motorola phones will feature triple cameras. The 50-megapixel main camera on both will reportedly use Sony’s Lytia 900 sensor, which would be a nice improvement over the Lytia 700C sensor inside the previous models, Edge 50 and Edge 50 Pro.
Motorola Edge 60 | Images credits: Winfuture.de
Even though the Edge 60 series phone feature similar camera configurations, the vanilla model is said to offer a smaller 12-24 mm focal length, whereas the Edge 60 Pro’s main camera has a focal length of 12-73 mm.
One visible difference between the two phones is that the Edge 60 Pro comes with an extra button on the left side. Also, the Edge 60 Pro had a more curved display, but these seem to be the only design differences between the two devices.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro | Images credits: Winfuture.de
Motorola Edge 60 will be available in three different colors – blue, rose/pink and turquoise, while the Edge 60 Pro is supposed to come in blue, green and violet. No details about availability and price have emerged yet, but it’s safe to assume that information concerning the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro will surface in the not-too-distant future.
Just for the sake of comparison, the Edge 50 and Edge 50 Pro were a bit pricy at launch, as Motorola sold them for €600 and €700, respectively. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Motorola will bring these to the United States, since neither the Edge 50 nor the Edge 50 Pro were officially introduced in the country.
