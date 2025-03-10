GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Motorola Edge 60 series leaked prices spell good and bad news for fans

By
0comments
Motorola
Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs. Motorola Edge 60
Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs. Motorola Edge 60 | Image credit: Winfuture.de
We’ve had the first important leak about the Edge 60 series late last month, but as we’re getting closer to the official announcement, we’re getting even more information about Motorola’s upcoming mid-range phones.

This time around we’ll be talking about how much the Edge 60 phones are rumored to cost, instead of just staring at their awesome design. As far as the prices go, we have both good and bad news for Motorola fans, especially if the latest leak concerning the Edge 60 series prices proves to be accurate.

If you haven’t guessed yet, Motorola plans to hike up the prices of some of its mid-range smartphones, but others will get a major discount. For example, the Motorola Edge 60 is rumored to cost €380 in Europe for the 8/256 GB model. In comparison, Edge 50 was priced to sell for around €300, so this is definitely a price increase.

The Edge 60 will be available in blue and green colors, but it’s unclear if Motorola will launch more versions based on the amount of memory. We only know about the 8/256 GB model for the moment, which seems to be the cheapest version.

Moving on to the more expensive Edge 60 Pro, this one is rumored to cost €600, a much lower amount compared to the Edge 50 Pro’s €700 price tag. The Edge 60 Pro will be available in blue, green and purple.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro is the most expensive of the trio | Image credit: Winfuture.de

Finally, the unannounced Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is said to release in Europe for €350, a better price considering that the Edge 50 Fusion was available for €400 at launch. Speaking of availability, customers going for the Edge 60 Fusion will be able to choose between two colors: blue and grey.

As a bonus, the source of the leak has price information about two other amid-range Motorola phones, the Moto G56 and Moto G86. As part of Motorola’s Moto G series, these are supposed to be cheaper than the Edge family, but some phones’ prices will overlap.

For example, the Moto G85 is rumored to cost €330, a price that’s very close to Edge 60 Pro’s. Anyway, the Moto G85 will be available in blue, gold, purple, and red.

On the other hand, the Moto G56 is the cheapest of them all. This affordable smartphone is said to launch for just €250. It will be available in black, blue, and green.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

