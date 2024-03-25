New Motorola Edge 50 Pro info makes it clear: This is no Galaxy S24 Ultra rival





No Snapdragon 8 for you!





Yes, ladies and gents, that disappointing revelation from last week is now official. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will go on sale in India soon with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor under its hood, which the handset manufacturer promises will deliver "ultra-smooth performance."





Although we have no reason to doubt that will feel true for most consumers, Snapdragon 7-series chips are never as fast as members of the high-end Snapdragon 8 family, and we're sure Android power users will be able to tell the difference relatively easily.













This is a very curious downgrade that can only be justified by a serious price cut, which may or may not pan out on April 3. The Edge 40 Pro is known in the US as the Motorola Edge+ (2023) , which normally goes for a reasonable $800 and very frequently costs just $600 as part of special events like Amazon's Big Spring Sale.





If the Edge 50 Pro were to arrive stateside under the Motorola Edge+ (2024) name with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, we can probably expect a starting price of around $600 and an even more intense battle for the title of best budget 5G phone out there.





All the other specs and features are pretty great





As soon as you stop comparing the Motorola Edge 50 Pro with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you'll understand that you're dealing with a potentially unbeatable value proposition here.





The price point is basically the only missing puzzle piece right now, with everything else revealed in the last few days on Motorola's official Indian X account and Flipkart . Well, there's also the battery capacity, rumored to circle the 4,500mAh mark but not confirmed as such just yet.









Without further ado, here's all that know about the Edge 50 Pro ahead of its impending Indian debut and probable US expansion shortly thereafter:





6.7-inch P-OLED 3D curved display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut;

Handcrafted silicone vegan leather back and metal frame;

Pantone-curated black, gray, and purple color options;

IP68 water and dust resistance;

Pantone-validated AI-powered pro-grade camera system with 50MP primary shooter, 13MP macro + ultra-wide lens, and telephoto sensor with OIS, 3X optical zoom, and 30x hybrid zoom;

50MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture and Auto Focus;

AI Generative Theming, AI Adaptive Stabilization, AI Photo Enhancement Engine, Tilt Mode;

125W TurboPower wired charging capabilities;

50W wireless charging support;

10W Wireless Power Sharing functionality;

Android 14 with Hello UI;

with Hello UI; Three years of guaranteed OS updates.