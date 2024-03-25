New Motorola Edge 50 Pro info makes it clear: This is no Galaxy S24 Ultra rival

Up Next:
If you've been eagerly awaiting Motorola's next big thing, we're afraid the latest details shared by the company ahead of an April 3 launch event might leave you a bit underwhelmed.
Despite what the name suggests, it appears that the Edge 50 Pro will not improve on last year's Edge 40 Pro in every aspect. That doesn't necessarily make this a bad phone, of course, but it also doesn't make it a match for the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra or the OnePlus 12 in the raw power department.
No Snapdragon 8 for you!
Yes, ladies and gents, that disappointing revelation from last week is now official. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will go on sale in India soon with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor under its hood, which the handset manufacturer promises will deliver "ultra-smooth performance."
Although we have no reason to doubt that will feel true for most consumers, Snapdragon 7-series chips are never as fast as members of the high-end Snapdragon 8 family, and we're sure Android power users will be able to tell the difference relatively easily.
We're talking about the difference between a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3-based Edge 50 Pro and the aforementioned Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12, which come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside, but also a difference compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Motorola Edge 40 Pro.
This is a very curious downgrade that can only be justified by a serious price cut, which may or may not pan out on April 3. The Edge 40 Pro is known in the US as the Motorola Edge+ (2023), which normally goes for a reasonable $800 and very frequently costs just $600 as part of special events like Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
If the Edge 50 Pro were to arrive stateside under the Motorola Edge+ (2024) name with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, we can probably expect a starting price of around $600 and an even more intense battle for the title of best budget 5G phone out there.
For the record, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is not that much slower than a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, already powering solid upper mid-range devices like the Vivo V30.
All the other specs and features are pretty great
As soon as you stop comparing the Motorola Edge 50 Pro with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you'll understand that you're dealing with a potentially unbeatable value proposition here.
The price point is basically the only missing puzzle piece right now, with everything else revealed in the last few days on Motorola's official Indian X account and Flipkart. Well, there's also the battery capacity, rumored to circle the 4,500mAh mark but not confirmed as such just yet.
Without further ado, here's all that know about the Edge 50 Pro ahead of its impending Indian debut and probable US expansion shortly thereafter:
- 6.7-inch P-OLED 3D curved display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut;
- Handcrafted silicone vegan leather back and metal frame;
- Pantone-curated black, gray, and purple color options;
- IP68 water and dust resistance;
- Pantone-validated AI-powered pro-grade camera system with 50MP primary shooter, 13MP macro + ultra-wide lens, and telephoto sensor with OIS, 3X optical zoom, and 30x hybrid zoom;
- 50MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture and Auto Focus;
- AI Generative Theming, AI Adaptive Stabilization, AI Photo Enhancement Engine, Tilt Mode;
- 125W TurboPower wired charging capabilities;
- 50W wireless charging support;
- 10W Wireless Power Sharing functionality;
- Android 14 with Hello UI;
- Three years of guaranteed OS updates.
