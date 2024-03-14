Motorola's current deal on its top-notch Motorola Edge+ (2023) makes it a true bargain

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Motorola Deals
If you want to score a nice deal on a new high-end smartphone, you should definitely take advantage of this offer.

At the moment, Motorola is selling its flagship phone, the Motorola Edge+ (2023), at a pretty sweet 25% discount. This means you can now snag a brand-new Motorola Edge+ (2023) for only $599.99, which is $200 below the phone's usual price of $799.99. Furthermore, you can get an additional discount of up to $100 by trading in your old phone.

As a true high-end device, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is truly impressive. It comes with 512GB of storage space and is powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM. That serious hardware delivers a top-tier performance, giving the Motorola Edge+ (2023) the necessary firepower to deal with anything that comes its way, including demanding games like Genshin Impact.

Additionally, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) sports a 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP shooter for selfies, both capable of taking beautiful photos. Moreover, the former can record videos at up to 8K at 30fps, while the latter can shoot clips at a lower 4K at 60fps.

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) boasts a pretty awesome battery life as well. It has a 5100mAh power cell on board, which can go for up to two days without any top-ups. On top of that, the phone supports fast 68W wired charging and takes under an hour to fully recharge its battery. Furthermore, it comes with a 68W charging brick, which is amazing as we don't usually get chargers with top-tier phones.

So, what are you still waiting for? Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and save on a brand-new Motorola Edge+ (2023) while you still can!

