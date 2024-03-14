Motorola's current deal on its top-notch Motorola Edge+ (2023) makes it a true bargain

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Save up to $300 with trade-in! Get the Motorola Edge+ (2023) for $200 off its price on Motorola's official website. The phone boasts top-tier performance, takes beautiful photos and is a real value for money. If you want to save even more, trade in your phone for additional savings of up to $100! $300 off (38%) Trade-in $499 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge+ (2023): Save $100 OFF on Amazon! Alternatively, you can grab the Motorola Edge+ (2023) on Amazon and save $100 in the process. $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon

As a true high-end device, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is truly impressive. It comes with 512GB of storage space and is powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM. That serious hardware delivers a top-tier performance, giving the Motorola Edge+ (2023) the necessary firepower to deal with anything that comes its way, including demanding games like Genshin Impact.Additionally, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) sports a 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP shooter for selfies, both capable of taking beautiful photos. Moreover, the former can record videos at up to 8K at 30fps, while the latter can shoot clips at a lower 4K at 60fps.The Motorola Edge+ (2023) boasts a pretty awesome battery life as well. It has a 5100mAh power cell on board, which can go for up to two days without any top-ups. On top of that, the phone supports fast 68W wired charging and takes under an hour to fully recharge its battery. Furthermore, it comes with a 68W charging brick, which is amazing as we don't usually get chargers with top-tier phones.So, what are you still waiting for? Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and save on a brand-new Motorola Edge+ (2023) while you still can!