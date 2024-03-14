Motorola may have scheduled the official launch event of its next Android flagship

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Mere days after unveiling two very interesting new budget-friendly phones, one of the mobile industry's most prolific players is already busy setting the stage for its next big product launch. This could well be a much bigger deal than the Moto G 5G (2024) and Moto G Power 5G (2024), although we're simply speculating here.

Our main theory is that the company will take the wraps off the recently leaked Edge 50 Pro flagship on April 3 in New Delhi, which Motorola doesn't seem very keen to confirm or debunk just yet. Technically, the announcement event itself is not properly confirmed on the usual channels, with "save the dates" instead being sent to select media outlets ahead of "more details and formal invitations."

Those should follow "soon", at which point we hope that Motorola will be willing to cast aside at least a small part of the current mystery surrounding the star (or stars) of the April 3 Indian show. For the time being, all we know is that whatever's coming aims to create a "fusion of art and intelligence", which really doesn't tell us much.

Of course, "fusion" could well refer to the branding of an upcoming smartphone, but 2022's Motorola Edge 30 Fusion didn't get a 2023 sequel, which makes us doubt a 2024 Edge 50 Fusion is in the pipeline here.

 

Interestingly, those Edge 50 Pro renders leaked just last week showed an April 3 date, which feels like a little more than an innocent coincidence. Then again, April 3 falls on a Wednesday this year while said product depictions put the date on a Tuesday, which was probably an error.

All in all, we feel pretty confident in predicting the "international" Motorola Edge 50 Pro high-ender is coming next month, followed by a US-centric Edge+ (2024) rebrand shortly thereafter. The Edge 40 Pro, in case you're wondering, was originally unveiled on April 4 of last year before expanding stateside in early May. 

Undoubtedly powered by a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the Edge 50 Pro/Edge Plus (2024) is also expected to come with a curvy 6.7-inch screen, 12GB RAM paired with 256GB storage, a reasonably large 4,500 mAh battery with incredibly fast 125W charging support, and two 50MP cameras joined by a third 12MP rear-facing shooter.

