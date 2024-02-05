vivo's slimmest smartphone with a 5,000 mAh battery, the V30, goes global
After bringing its V30 Lite mid-range smartphone to international markets, vivo announced this week another V30 series phone is going global, the V30. The vanilla V30 model is touted as the company’s slimmest smartphone with a 5,000 mAh battery.
In addition, the smartphone comes with an upgraded Studio-Quality Aura Light Portrait feature for the most convenient portrait photography and smooth performance.
On the inside, vivo’s handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB, or 12/512GB. Another major selling point of the vivo V30 is the impressive dual camera that consists of two 50-megapixel cameras.
The second 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera features autofocus and 119-degree wide angle, allowing users to capture expansive landscapes. It’s worth mentioning that this is V series’ first 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera equipped with autofocus that has 6.25 times the pixel count of the more common 8-megapixel wide-angle camera.
On top of that, the camera includes AI Group Portrait for group photos to ensure the clarity of up to 30 people in the portrait. The V30 also has a state-of-the-art 50-megapixel selfie snapper.
As the title says, vivo v30 is the company’s slimmest smartphone with a 5,000 mAh battery. Its measurements are 164.4 x 75.1 x 7.5mm, and it’s weight is about 186g.
Judging by the specs list, the V30 is a pretty decent mid-range phone with a couple of innovations. The phone boasts a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
The main camera features OIS (optical image stabilization) and a 1/1.55’’ sensor. Also, thanks to vivo’s VCS (camera-bionic spectrum) technology, the camera’s vision is closer to that of the human eye, thus improving image clarity by 25 percent and color reproduction by 15 percent compared to the previous generation.
vivo v30
Unfortunately, vivo didn’t mention anything about price, but the company did say the V30 will be available in more than 30 markets, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Pakistan, Egypt, and the UAE.
