These Motorola Edge (2024) promos are too good to miss right now
Are you a fan of Motorola phones? In that case, you've probably come across Amazon's generous discount on last year's Edge (2024). If not, no problem! The device is once again available for just under $300, following a $145 discount.
We should point out that the e-commerce giant has lowered the Android phone's standard price for some reason. While it costs ~$550 at its original price, Amazon sells it for ~$445 without discounts, which is why this bargain might seem less attractive than it actually is.
Camera performance isn't half bad, either. You have a 50 MP primary camera with OIS and a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear, which captures good-looking photos in ideal conditions. The device is quite adept at portrait photography. In our Motorola Edge (2024) review, we've shared different photo samples for more context.
Another highlight here is the excellent battery life. We've tested how long its 5,000mAh battery lasts and, impressively, the device offers over 17 hours of non-stop browsing. On top of that, a full charge takes less than 40 minutes, as you get 68W wired charging support.
On the not-so-great side of things, the Android 14 phone uses a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. You won't experience lag or other annoyances with daily tasks or light games, but the handset is no winner when it comes to raw horsepower. Also, you only get two years of major OS updates and three years of security patches.
And if you've grown tired of seeing this Amazon bargain (we all know it's been available for some time), you might want to check out Motorola's alternative offer. Over there, you get the handset alongside free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II ($299.99 value) and four Moto tags. To get the four-pack, you must apply coupon code "FREETAGS" in your cart. In total, you're getting $399.98 worth of freebies, though you'd have to pay the Motorola phone's full $549.99 retail price.
As one of the best mid-range phones on the market, the Edge (2024) has plenty to offer. It stands out with a thin design and beautiful 6.6-inch pOLED display, which supports buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rates.
Despite its drawbacks, the Edge (2024) makes a great mid-range device. And with these lovely offers at Amazon and the official store, it's undoubtedly more attractive. Pick the offer that suits you best and get your savings!
