Cyber Monday brings the mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) down to an unreal price
Can a "safe and boring" phone be one of the smartest holiday purchases at the same time? With the risk of contradicting the official PhoneArena Motorola Edge (2024) review, I strongly believe that's the case now that said "safe and boring" 6.6-inch mid-ranger has dropped from a list price of $549.99 to a measly $299.99.
Motorola's killer new Cyber Monday deal beats all other previous and current offers from all major US retailers for this specific device, making it cheaper than ever before, as well as considerably more affordable at the time of this writing than the likes of Google's Pixel 8a, the OnePlus 12R, or Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.
Yes, ladies and gents, you're looking at a better-than-Black-Friday-deal here, which brings the unlocked Motorola Edge (2024) on par with the clearly inferior Samsung Galaxy A35, for instance. Powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, this puppy is certainly speedy, feature-packed, sharp, and stylish enough to justify its newly reduced price, and that's actually true even if Motorola runs out of inventory and you end up settling for Amazon's lower $200 Cyber Monday discount.
The vegan leather finish, curvy P-OLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate technology, dual 50 + 13MP rear-facing camera system, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage space, and 5,000mAh battery equipped with 68W charging capabilities are only a few of the phone's key selling points, especially now that you can buy it at a record low price.
Yes, one of our biggest complaints from back when we reviewed the Edge (2024) remains a problem, but mediocre software support shouldn't prove an absolute dealbreaker for an otherwise stellar Cyber Monday promotion.
