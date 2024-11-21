The excellent OnePlus 12R is a steal this Amazon Black Friday with a hefty $100 discount

The OnePlus 12R is making waves for Black Friday with an impressive deal on Amazon. Starting at just $399.99, it's a steal for tech enthusiasts looking for a premium smartphone experience.





As if that's not enough of a great deal, OnePlus is throwing in 6 months of Google One and 3 months of YouTube Premium for free. This offer is valid for new accounts only, so if you're not already subscribed, you're in for a treat.





OnePlus 12R, 8GB RAM+128GB, US Factory Unlocked (Gray) Grab the OnePlus 12R with 8GB RAM+128GB, Dual-SIM, US Factory Unlocked, and 80W Fast Charging. $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12R, 16GB RAM+256GB, US Factory Unlocked (Gray or Blue) Grab the OnePlus 12R with 16GB RAM+256GB, Dual-SIM, US Factory Unlocked, and 80W Fast Charging. $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





In our review of the OnePlus 12R , we found the performance to be top-notch, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and up to 16GB of RAM. The vibrant 120Hz display and the long-lasting battery life, coupled with the incredibly fast 100W charging, were also highlights. While the camera system is good overall, the only downsides were the ultra-wide and macro lenses compared to the main camera. We also noted that the phone lacks wireless charging and an official IP rating for water and dust resistance. However, despite these minor drawbacks, we concluded that the OnePlus 12R offers excellent value for its price, especially for those who prioritize performance and a smooth user experience.





The OnePlus 12R boasts a range of impressive features that make it a top contender in the smartphone market. Such as:





Display: The 1.5K Super Fluid AMOLED display with 4th Gen LTPO technology offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Performance: Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 16GB of RAM.

Battery: A massive 5500 mAh battery. Comes with an 80W SUPERVOOC charger.

Cooling System: Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System to cool the phone during graphics-intensive tasks like gaming.









The OnePlus 12R is also available in two stylish colors: Gray and Blue. The Gray model is available in both an 8GB of RAM/128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM/256GB of storage option. The Blue model, on the other hand, is only available with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, catering to power users and gamers.



Recommended Stories

This Black Friday deal knocks $100 off each of these configurations, bringing the price down to $399.99 for those that are looking for a base model





Gray (8GB RAM/128GB storage): $399.99 (originally $499.99)

Gray and Blue (16GB RAM/256GB storage): $499.99 (originally $599.99)



