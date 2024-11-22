Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
I'm a bargain hunter, and I urge you to get the Galaxy A35 while it's $100 off for Black Friday

A person holding a Galaxy A35
As a savings expert and tech enthusiast, I appreciate Samsung's affordable Galaxy A35. True, we techies always crave the latest and greatest smartphone, but why break the bank on the Galaxy S24 if you aren't going to use all the power it offers? Wouldn't it be smarter to go for a more affordable phone with decent performance that lets you handle day-to-day tasks without any issues?

Galaxy A35: Save $100 on Amazon this Black Friday!

Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the already affordable Galaxy A35, letting you get one for just under $300. I believe this is an offer you should not miss out on, as the phone offers fast performance thanks to its capable Exynos 1380 chipset. Moreover, it boasts a 50 MP main camera, which takes beautiful photos. Act fast and save while you can!
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy A35 at Samsung Store: save $100

You can also save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G at the Samsung Store with this sweet Black Friday offer. Get up to $197 instant trade-in credit.
$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at Samsung


This is where the Galaxy A35 comes in. With an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of about $400, the phone is easy on the wallet. At the same time, though, it can handle daily stuff like web browsing and streaming videos without a hitch thanks to its capable Exynos 1380 chipset and 6GB of RAM. We reviewed the phone when it was released, and the only issue we noticed was a few occasional stutters that are normal for such an affordable handset.

Another highlight I think is worth mentioning is the 50 MP main camera on deck, which takes beautiful pictures. Yes, the phone is still a far cry from the best camera smartphones on the market; however, it's rare for a device in the budget segment to capture photos with such great detail and vivid colors without oversaturation.

If you're interested in learning more about Samsung's affordable phone, feel free to read our dedicated Galaxy A35 review. However, I bet you'll want to tap the offer button in this article and grab this bad boy now when I tell you it's $100 off on Amazon for Black Friday.

Yes, fellow bargain hunter! You can now save $100 on the budget Galaxy A35 and grab one for just under $300. This is an unmissable offer! That's why I encourage you to take advantage of this promo as soon as possible!
