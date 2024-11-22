I'm a bargain hunter, and I urge you to get the Galaxy A35 while it's $100 off for Black Friday
As a savings expert and tech enthusiast, I appreciate Samsung's affordable Galaxy A35. True, we techies always crave the latest and greatest smartphone, but why break the bank on the Galaxy S24 if you aren't going to use all the power it offers? Wouldn't it be smarter to go for a more affordable phone with decent performance that lets you handle day-to-day tasks without any issues?
This is where the Galaxy A35 comes in. With an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of about $400, the phone is easy on the wallet. At the same time, though, it can handle daily stuff like web browsing and streaming videos without a hitch thanks to its capable Exynos 1380 chipset and 6GB of RAM. We reviewed the phone when it was released, and the only issue we noticed was a few occasional stutters that are normal for such an affordable handset.
If you're interested in learning more about Samsung's affordable phone, feel free to read our dedicated Galaxy A35 review. However, I bet you'll want to tap the offer button in this article and grab this bad boy now when I tell you it's $100 off on Amazon for Black Friday.
Another highlight I think is worth mentioning is the 50 MP main camera on deck, which takes beautiful pictures. Yes, the phone is still a far cry from the best camera smartphones on the market; however, it's rare for a device in the budget segment to capture photos with such great detail and vivid colors without oversaturation.
Yes, fellow bargain hunter! You can now save $100 on the budget Galaxy A35 and grab one for just under $300. This is an unmissable offer! That's why I encourage you to take advantage of this promo as soon as possible!
