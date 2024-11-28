Amazon just made its epic Galaxy S24 FE sale even better, landing it at a new record-low price
Thanksgiving Day is here, and with it arrives an improved Galaxy S24 FE offer at Amazon you just can't turn down. As you might know, the recently released Samsung phone with stunning camera capabilities was around $475—a major bargain that saved you $175 on the 128GB configuration. Well, Amazon has outdone itself, now offering an even more impressive 31% markdown on the same storage version.
In case you're wondering, that means you can now save $200 on the Galaxy S24 FE! Up until today, the Samsung Shop app was the place to seek the highest discount, as the mobile app launched an exclusive $199 price cut on this Android phone. This offer is gone, leaving you this absolutely smashing doorbuster bargain at Amazon. By the way, if Best Buy is your merchant of choice, know the same 31% discount is available over there as well.
With its 6.7-inch AMOLED display, this fella offers vivid colors and a smooth scrolling experience. As we've noted in our Galaxy S24 FE review, however, the color accuracy can sometimes be off, so keep that in mind.
Ultimately, the Galaxy S24 FE is a top-notch option, especially right now. You can now get it for $200 off at Amazon with this special Thanksgiving Day discount. Get one and save big on Black Friday.
Featuring an upgraded Exynos 2400e chip, this Samsung phone offers way better performance than its predecessor. It certainly can't beat its premium siblings, including the Galaxy S24+, but the model delivers plenty of firepower nonetheless.
Equally awesome on the camera and AI fronts, this handset gives you spicy features like Photo Assist, Sketch to Image, and more. The unit features a 50 MP main camera, allowing you to enjoy superb image quality. The photos are incredibly color-accurate shots and offer ample detail.
