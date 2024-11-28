Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Amazon just made its epic Galaxy S24 FE sale even better, landing it at a new record-low price

The Galaxy S24 FE being held by a person in the background.
Thanksgiving Day is here, and with it arrives an improved Galaxy S24 FE offer at Amazon you just can't turn down. As you might know, the recently released Samsung phone with stunning camera capabilities was around $475—a major bargain that saved you $175 on the 128GB configuration. Well, Amazon has outdone itself, now offering an even more impressive 31% markdown on the same storage version.

The Galaxy S24 FE is $200 off at Amazon for Black Friday!

The Galaxy S24 FE enjoys a smashing $200 price cut at Amazon for Black Friday. That brings the model to irresistible prices with Amazon's epic offer. The latest Fan Edition model features a top-notch camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, taking lovely-looking photos. Get yours and save $200 at Amazon!
$200 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy S24 FE is $175 off at the Samsung Store

This Galaxy S24 FE is also available at the Samsung Store, though with a smaller discount. The unit is currently $175 with Samsung Instant Savings, but you can alternatively get it for $400 off with eligible trade-ins.
$175 off (27%)
$474 99
$649 99
Buy at Samsung

In case you're wondering, that means you can now save $200 on the Galaxy S24 FE! Up until today, the Samsung Shop app was the place to seek the highest discount, as the mobile app launched an exclusive $199 price cut on this Android phone. This offer is gone, leaving you this absolutely smashing doorbuster bargain at Amazon. By the way, if Best Buy is your merchant of choice, know the same 31% discount is available over there as well.

Featuring an upgraded Exynos 2400e chip, this Samsung phone offers way better performance than its predecessor. It certainly can't beat its premium siblings, including the Galaxy S24+, but the model delivers plenty of firepower nonetheless.

With its 6.7-inch AMOLED display, this fella offers vivid colors and a smooth scrolling experience. As we've noted in our Galaxy S24 FE review, however, the color accuracy can sometimes be off, so keep that in mind.

Equally awesome on the camera and AI fronts, this handset gives you spicy features like Photo Assist, Sketch to Image, and more. The unit features a 50 MP main camera, allowing you to enjoy superb image quality. The photos are incredibly color-accurate shots and offer ample detail.

Ultimately, the Galaxy S24 FE is a top-notch option, especially right now. You can now get it for $200 off at Amazon with this special Thanksgiving Day discount. Get one and save big on Black Friday.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

