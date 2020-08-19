Quad camera Moto G9 Plus and big-battery Moto E7 Plus leak out in high-quality renders









Moto G9 Plus - hole punch design, Quad Pixel cameras, repositioned fingerprint scanner





While the swanky hole punch is increasingly prevalent in today's mid-range smartphone landscape, the G8 Plus actually came with a "good old fashioned" notch in tow, so we can definitely say the G9 Plus design looks like an improvement over its predecessor.





Unfortunately, the chin on this thing is pretty much as thick as the one on the non-Plus Moto G8 variant, so there's no serious risk of ever mistaking the upcoming G9 Plus for a truly premium and high-end device.









Interestingly, the rear-facing camera arrangement doesn't look familiar at all, not even when you compare it to the impressive shooters on the back of Motorola 's Edge and One-series handsets, combining three equally sized sensors displayed in a vertical formation with a significantly smaller fourth lens. While most of the phone's imaging specifications (as well as the rest of the specs) remain a mystery, these renders reveal the primary 64MP snapper will be equipped with Quad Pixel technology.





Because the actual megapixel count is up from the 48MP main camera on the G8 Plus, the Quad Pixel feature should help produce higher-resolution 12MP photographs with stunning light sensitivity by essentially merging four pixels into one.





Another notable change will see the Moto G9 Plus employ a purely decorative "batwing" logo on its rear while moving the fingerprint sensor to the side in a throwback move to the Moto Z3 days. Last but not least, it looks like this undoubtedly affordable mid-ranger will come in at least two color options, including a very eye-catching hue that just so happens to look a lot like the Mystic Bronze flavor of Samsung's Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, and Z Fold 2 5G.

Moto E7 Plus - discreet notch, thick profile, two rear cameras





Because the E7 Plus is likely to be even cheaper than the G9 Plus, we're not exactly surprised to see the latter model's trendy hole punch replaced with an arguably less hot notch. On the bright side, the screen cutout is anything but distracting, which is sadly not what we can say about the bottom and even the side bezels on the E7 Plus.













Other rumored E7 Plus specs include a 6.5-inch display, modest Snapdragon 460 processor, generous 4 gigs of RAM, 64 gigs of internal storage space, and a dual rear-facing camera system consisting of an impressive-sounding 48MP main shooter and an unknown secondary sensor.









Speaking of sensors, it's certainly interesting to note that the E7 Plus seems to retain its forerunner's logo-embedded fingerprint recognition technology rather than moving the biometric scanner to the side of the handset.





There are no words on pricing and availability for either the Moto E7 Plus or G9 Plus, but if history is any indication, these devices might never be officially released in the US to begin with.





There's no stopping Motorola from continuously expanding its family of low to mid-end smartphones, with at least one new G-series and one E-series handset prepared for official announcements in the near future.