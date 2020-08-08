T-Mobile launches the Motorola Moto E (2020), an LG Aristo 5 competitor





Also known as Motorola Moto E7, the Moto E (2020) is an affordable handset that's been available to buy unlocked since June. Just like the unlocked variant, T-Mobile's new Moto E is priced at $150. Alternatively, T-Mo lets you get the phone for $6.25 per month over 24 months.





Since it's a budget smartphone, the Motorola Moto E (2020) doesn't offer extraordinary features, but, overall, it's an okay product for its price.





Sporting a 6.2 -inch display with 720 x 1520 pixels, the Moto E (2020) runs Android 10 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Other features include splash resistance, a dual rear camera, a 3.5 mm audio jack, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of expandable storage space, and a 3,550 mAh battery





At $150, the Moto E (2020) directly competes with the LG Aristo 5 - another Android 10 phone that T-Mobile launched in July. The main differences between these two phones? The Aristo 5 is not splash resistant and is smaller, offering a 5.7-inch screen and a 3,000 mAh battery, so it would be a better choice only for customers looking for a more compact device.



