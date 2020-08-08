T-Mobile launches the Motorola Moto E (2020), an LG Aristo 5 competitor

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

T-Mobile Motorola Android

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Aug 08, 2020, 12:45 PM
T-Mobile this week started selling the Motorola Moto E (2020), thus becoming the first major US carrier to offer this smartphone.

Also known as Motorola Moto E7, the Moto E (2020) is an affordable handset that's been available to buy unlocked since June. Just like the unlocked variant, T-Mobile's new Moto E is priced at $150. Alternatively, T-Mo lets you get the phone for $6.25 per month over 24 months.

Since it's a budget smartphone, the Motorola Moto E (2020) doesn't offer extraordinary features, but, overall, it's an okay product for its price.  

Sporting a 6.2-inch display with 720 x 1520 pixels, the Moto E (2020) runs Android 10 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Other features include splash resistance, a dual rear camera, a 3.5 mm audio jack, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of expandable storage space, and a 3,550 mAh battery 


Buy the Moto E (2020) here at T-Mobile 


At $150, the Moto E (2020) directly competes with the LG Aristo 5 - another Android 10 phone that T-Mobile launched in July. The main differences between these two phones? The Aristo 5 is not splash resistant and is smaller, offering a 5.7-inch screen and a 3,000 mAh battery, so it would be a better choice only for customers looking for a more compact device.

Right now, the Moto E (2020) is the only Motorola phone in T-Mobile's lineup, as the carrier recently discontinued the Moto G7 Power.

Related phones

Moto E (2020)
Motorola Moto E (2020) View Full specs
$110 Motorola Moto E (2020) on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
    2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3550 mAh
  • OS Android 10

