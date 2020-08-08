T-Mobile launches the Motorola Moto E (2020), an LG Aristo 5 competitor
T-Mobile this week started selling the Motorola Moto E (2020), thus becoming the first major US carrier to offer this smartphone.
Since it's a budget smartphone, the Motorola Moto E (2020) doesn't offer extraordinary features, but, overall, it's an okay product for its price.
Sporting a 6.2-inch display with 720 x 1520 pixels, the Moto E (2020) runs Android 10 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Other features include splash resistance, a dual rear camera, a 3.5 mm audio jack, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of expandable storage space, and a 3,550 mAh battery
Buy the Moto E (2020) here at T-Mobile
At $150, the Moto E (2020) directly competes with the LG Aristo 5 - another Android 10 phone that T-Mobile launched in July. The main differences between these two phones? The Aristo 5 is not splash resistant and is smaller, offering a 5.7-inch screen and a 3,000 mAh battery, so it would be a better choice only for customers looking for a more compact device.
Right now, the Moto E (2020) is the only Motorola phone in T-Mobile's lineup, as the carrier recently discontinued the Moto G7 Power.