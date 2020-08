Key Motorola Moto E7 Plus specs leak reveals massive battery, Snapdragon 460

As for the battery, Motorola seems to have learnt from the popularity of its Power-branded smartphones. It has fitted the Moto E7 Plus with a massive 5,000mAh cell that should support some kind of fast charging.



Completing the package is said to be a 6.5-inch notched display coupled with a single selfie camera and a dual-camera experience with Night Vision support on the back. The latter consists of a 48-megapixel sensor and an unspecified second camera that sit alongside an LED flash and a laser autofocus system. As for the battery, Motorola seems to have learnt from the popularity of its Power-branded smartphones. It has fitted the Moto E7 Plus with a massive 5,000mAh cell that should support some kind of fast charging.

Although not mentioned in the leak, the Moto E7 Plus will probably ship with Android 10 and the usual Motorola customizations straight out of the box. An update to Android 11 will hopefully be made available once the software is released.