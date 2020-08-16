Key Motorola Moto E7 Plus specs leak reveals massive battery, Snapdragon 460





Completing the package is said to be a 6.5-inch notched display coupled with a single selfie camera and a dual-camera experience with Night Vision support on the back. The latter consists of a 48-megapixel sensor and an unspecified second camera that sit alongside an LED flash and a laser autofocus system.

As for the battery, Motorola seems to have learnt from the popularity of its Power-branded smartphones. It has fitted the Moto E7 Plus with a massive 5,000mAh cell that should support some kind of fast charging.