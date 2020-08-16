Key Motorola Moto E7 Plus specs leak reveals massive battery, Snapdragon 460
Around one month after the Motorola Moto E7 Plus leaked out for the first time, tipster Evan Blass has shared some key specifications that reveal what customers can expect from the upcoming budget device.
The Snapdragon 460, 64GB of storage, two cameras
The Moto E7 incorporates the Snapdragon 632 and earlier rumors suggested the Plus-branded model would stick with a Snapdragon 600-series chipset too. But as it turns out, Motorola has fitted the smartphone with the Snapdragon 460.
That octa-core processor is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage as standard. MicroSD card support is to be expected and the performance levels should be completely acceptable considering the price point.
Although not mentioned in the leak, the Moto E7 Plus will probably ship with Android 10 and the usual Motorola customizations straight out of the box. An update to Android 11 will hopefully be made available once the software is released.
As for the battery, Motorola seems to have learnt from the popularity of its Power-branded smartphones. It has fitted the Moto E7 Plus with a massive 5,000mAh cell that should support some kind of fast charging.
Completing the package is said to be a 6.5-inch notched display coupled with a single selfie camera and a dual-camera experience with Night Vision support on the back. The latter consists of a 48-megapixel sensor and an unspecified second camera that sit alongside an LED flash and a laser autofocus system.