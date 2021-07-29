Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro are official: Good looks, appealing pricing

Price and availability





Motorola Edge 20

Design

The design of the Motorola Edge 20 by looking at its pictures is very modern and nice to the eye. This phone looks sleek and premium made. The mid-ranger of the series is only 6.99mm thick. Some people might love how slim it is, while some might hate it. We should definitely appreciate Motorola’s effort to create something that will stand out from the crowd, even if it is with how slim the phone is.



Other than that, the Edge 20 rocks a familiar design on its front, with a punch-hole camera located in the middle. The display is covered by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Its back is made out of plastic. The front and back sides of the phone are held together by an aluminum frame.



We can’t imagine this phone to be the most comfortable to hold in hand, with its slim design, protruding camera module, and sharp metal frame, but hey, at least it looks good. Just like its more expensive brother, this phone is IP52 dust and water resistant.



The Edge 20 is pretty light for its size, with a weight of 163 grams. The Motorola Edge 20 will be offered in three color options: Frosted Grey, Frosted White, and Frosted Emerald.



Display and cameras



Good news, the Edge 20 has the same gorgeous display as its Pro sibling. It is again a 6.7-inch 144Hz OLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 576Hz touch sampling rate.



As for the cameras, the main shooter also stays the same as the one on the Pro version, a 108MP f/1.9 aperture sensor. The telephoto lens is an 8MP 3x zoom sensor with OIS. The ultra-wide camera is borrowed from the more expensive Edge phone as well. It is a 16MP f/2.2 sensor with macro vision. Unfortunately, this phone cannot shoot video in 8K like its Pro version. The video resolution tops at 4K 30fps on the Motorola Edge 20.



Performance, storage, and software

Maybe you got a hint that this phone is less powerful than its Pro sibling by its video shooting capabilities. If so, you are right. The new mid-ranger has a Snapdragon 778G processor, which is 5G enabled. The chip is combined with 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage.



Software-wise the Edge 20 is the same as the Pro phone - Android 11 out of the box with the company’s My UX user interface. The Edge 20 also supports the Motorola Ready For software platform that we mentioned earlier.





Battery life and charging

Because the Edge 20 is thinner than its Pro version, it has a thinner battery too. This reduces its size to 4,000mAh but no need to worry, this battery should still get you through the day. The new Motorola phone supports 30W fast wired charging with the charger included in the box. Like the Edge 20 Pro, this phone doesn’t have wireless charging either.



Price and availability

The Motorola Edge 20 is priced at €499. The phone should be available to buy in the coming weeks. In its box, you can find a 30W power brick, USB-C to 3.5mm audio adapter, and a case (packaging and pricing may vary in different markets). We still don't know whether the Edge 20 will come to the United States, but we'll update you as soon as we know more.

