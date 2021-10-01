Check out the design and some of the specs of the next big budget Motorola phone





Instead, the NCC (National Communications Commission)-certified device we're looking at here is expected to carry the Moto G31 name, which obviously means it will share some things in common with the existing G30 while (hopefully) upgrading a few key features.





The biggest change revealed by Taiwan's FCC-equivalent agency sees a "modern" hole punch display replace the outdated notched design of the aforementioned 6.5-inch phone. The rear-facing camera module also looks different, seemingly including three imaging sensors this time around instead of four.









On top of that, the Moto G31 is set to swap the G30's 64MP primary shooter for a 50MP lens with Quad Pixel technology. While that may sound like a downgrade, megapixel counts are not always representative of a camera's real-life photographic prowess, so before you get too disappointed, you should wait and see how the impending handset actually performs.





On that note, we should point out that the processor, memory, and storage specifications are all under wraps, with the 5,000mAh battery inside the Moto G30 guaranteed to go unchanged for the G31.





With a USB Type-C port, 10W charger in the box, and a good old fashioned headphone jack also confirmed already, it remains to be seen if the Moto G31 will undercut or at least match the $209.99 US list price of its predecessor. Of course, a stateside release is not etched in stone just yet, but unlike for the Moto E40 or G Pure, we have at least one good reason to expect that to be the case here.





