Check out the design and some of the specs of the next big budget Motorola phone

Check out the design and some of the specs of the next big budget Motorola phone0
Instead, the NCC (National Communications Commission)-certified device we're looking at here is expected to carry the Moto G31 name, which obviously means it will share some things in common with the existing G30 while (hopefully) upgrading a few key features.
On top of that, the Moto G31 is set to swap the G30's 64MP primary shooter for a 50MP lens with Quad Pixel technology. While that may sound like a downgrade, megapixel counts are not always representative of a camera's real-life photographic prowess, so before you get too disappointed, you should wait and see how the impending handset actually performs.
On that note, we should point out that the processor, memory, and storage specifications are all under wraps, with the 5,000mAh battery inside the Moto G30 guaranteed to go unchanged for the G31.