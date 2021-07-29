Smartphone numbers are in: Motorola and Xiaomi were big winners last quarter

Realme, Oppo, and Vivo continued their upward trajectory





Motorola was a surprise winner last quarter

Apple followed in third place with a 14% market share thanks to 42.9 million iPhone units between April and June. That’s up 7.5% year-on-year, in part due to recovering demand in developed regions and strong growth in emerging markets.Oppo and Vivo completed the top five in fourth and fifth place with shipments of 32.5 million and 31.6 million units, respectively. Both brands experienced strong growth following their expansion into Europe, which has coincided with the demise of Huawei.Oppo sub-brand Realme also experienced a fantastic quarter — it’s shipments exploded 174.5% to 11.4 million units, giving it a market share of 4% and solidifying its position as the world’s sixth-largest smartphone brand.Motorola has been an unexpected winner in the first half of 2021. It shipments grew 42.8% in the second quarter to 10.6 million units and 79.2% in the first six months of the year to 23.2 million.